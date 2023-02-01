ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

National Signing Day 2023: Get to know this year's list of News Channel Nebraska's featured athletes!

By Peyton Thomas
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape

It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road

The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023

See which Nebraska cities are the wealthiest, defined by analyzing Census data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey for the 32 places with more than 5,000 people. Analysis from HomeSnacks.
NEBRASKA STATE
thebestmix1055.com

Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77

Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships

UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
MILFORD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title

FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
NORTH BEND, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter

Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
UNADILLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Girls district wrestling day one results

The first day of the NSAA Girls Wrestling district tournaments are in the books. Several southeast Nebraska wrestlers are still in contention to qualify for the state championships later this month. The top four placers in each weight class from each district will earn spots in the state brackets. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
KVOE

WEATHER: Drought Monitor weekly map virtually unchanged — again

The US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map looks a lot like the ones dating all the way back to mid-November. The latest weekly map announced Thursday still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy