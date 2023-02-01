National Signing Day 2023: Get to know this year's list of News Channel Nebraska's featured athletes!

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Morning Mash: 31 reps from Husker signee; the Raiola race; local speed quashing narrative; Elza interview
Welcome to the Morning Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. The man said he was aiming to hit 30 before he arrived in Lincoln in May. Big Jason Maciejczak is already at 31. Seriously, check out what...
Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape
It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
KSNB Local4
NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Where do Nebraska's Top 10 steals leaders rank nationally?
It's pretty automatic during the high school boys basketball season. Basketball fans from all corners of the state login to their computer hoping a player at the school they are loyal to claims a lofty spot in one of MaxPreps statistical categories. But what about the national standings? Oh, what...
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Tristan Alvano
Placekicker will come to Lincoln aiming to take starting job
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023
See which Nebraska cities are the wealthiest, defined by analyzing Census data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey for the 32 places with more than 5,000 people. Analysis from HomeSnacks.
thebestmix1055.com
Legendary MU coach Bracker dies at 77
Women’s collegiate basketball lost a pioneer in the sport Wednesday with the death of former Midland University Coach Joanne Bracker. The 77-year-old Bracker, who died of cancer at her home in Fremont, was hired as the women’s basketball coach at Midland in 1970. During the next 42 years, she built the Warriors into a NAIA powerhouse.
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
News Channel Nebraska
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
News Channel Nebraska
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
klin.com
Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter
Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
News Channel Nebraska
Girls district wrestling day one results
The first day of the NSAA Girls Wrestling district tournaments are in the books. Several southeast Nebraska wrestlers are still in contention to qualify for the state championships later this month. The top four placers in each weight class from each district will earn spots in the state brackets. The...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
1011now.com
Gov. Pillen appoints Jim Scheer to University of Nebraska Board of Regents
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment for the District 3 Regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Pillen says he is appointing Jim Scheer, the former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, to serve as the District 3 Regent. “Jim is a public servant...
News Channel Nebraska
Everyone’s a winner, few are satisfied: Why school improvement may vary under Gov. Pillen’s education overhaul
NORFOLK, Neb. -- There are 279 public school districts in the state of Nebraska, and 279 different outcomes of Gov. Jim Pillen’s new plan for funding public schools. Nebraska currently ranks 49th across the nation in state tax dollar support of public schools. Under the current system, the state...
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor weekly map virtually unchanged — again
The US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map looks a lot like the ones dating all the way back to mid-November. The latest weekly map announced Thursday still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
klkntv.com
Quirks from Nebraska license plate shortage will be ironed out with time, state says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Supply chain problems have made it hard for manufacturers to get ahold of aluminum and other supplies to make license plates. Coincidentally, every Nebraska driver is due for a new plate this year, which could make for inconveniences when it’s time to renew your tags.
Comments / 0