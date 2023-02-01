ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Russ Parr's Black History Moment: Carter G. Woodson

By RPMS STAFF
 3 days ago

Source: Photo Researchers / Getty

Feb. 1st kicks off Black History Month. The Russ Parr Morning Show will be bringing you Black History Month moments and tidbits to celebrate our culture. We kick things off with the Father of Black History Month, Carter G. Woodson. List as Russ gives an impassionate plea to people in Florida and the south to fight for your history.

Today we honor Carter G Woodson. He was born in 1875. He was an American historian, author, journalist and founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He's the founder of the Journal of Negro History in 1916. Woodson has been called the father of black history in February 1926, he launched the celebration. Of Negro history.

The precursor of Black History Month Woods and was an important figure to the movement of Afrocentrism due to his perspective of placing people of African descent at the center of the Study of History and the human experience Woodson's other far-reaching activities included the founding in 1920 of the associated publishers in Washington, DC.

Russ Parr's Black History Moment: Carter G. Woodson was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Urban One Launches Urban One Podcast Network

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Urban One, the parent company of MADAMENOIRE and HelloBeautiful, is excited to announce the launch of the Urban One Podcast Network, just in time for Black History Month. The groundbreaking effort will further expand the company’s incredible audio entertainment options for BIPOC audiences.
