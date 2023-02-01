Read full article on original website
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO
Tourism Department looking for companies to fill void at state parks following Swadley's scandal
WATONGA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department held an open house at Roman Nose State Park in Watonga to give restaurants and vendors a chance to see the inside of a facility they could move into. The agency is looking for a new company to fill the...
Experts Say Oklahomans Will Pay For 2021 Winter Storm For Decades
You've likely noticed your natural gas and electricity bills are quite a bit higher. A significant percentage of that increase is the result of a seven-day period in February two years ago, which we will spend the next 28 years paying for. In a joint investigation with Oklahoma Watch, News On 6's Dana Hertneky looked into what happened.
KOCO
Which Oklahoma City grocery delivery services are the cheapest, most efficient?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have multiple options when it comes to getting groceries delivered to their doors, but which service actually saves consumers money?. KOCO 5's Jessica Schambach put four popular grocery delivery services, Instacart, Shipt, Walmart and Kroger Delivery, to the test, and she went to the experts to learn how to save even more money.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
Get Ready Oklahoma the Netflix Password Crackdown Will Happen Starting Next Month
The dreaded day is fast approaching, I think we all knew that it would eventually lead to this. Netflix has officially announced that its password and account-sharing crackdown will start next month. The end is near. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT NETFLIX'S PASSWORD CRACKDOWN. If you're currently using someone...
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
Z94
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
publicradiotulsa.org
In contentious meeting, corporation commissioner presses for ongoing audits of utility companies
In an Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting held Wednesday, Commissioner Bob Anthony said utility companies collecting money from customers for February 2021’s winter storm that saw the price of gas spike to record levels should be continually scrutinized. On Wednesday’s agenda, Anthony posted a two-page list of complaints over requests...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
KFOR
Warm weekend, then good rain coming to Oklahoma
A good rain is on the way for the state. Look for winds to subside Saturday night with lows around freezing. Some fog may be found south and east. Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the low 60s, and light wind. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s...
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OHP Issues Warning To Oklahoma Drivers
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster urges caution while driving as Oklahoma is hit by another winter weather event.
Oklahoma Tourism courting new restaurants for state parks
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department held its fifth open house to gather responses from all parties or suppliers interested in providing restaurant services at Oklahoma State Parks.
ocolly.com
Grow bags increase in popularity for gardeners
Grow bags are the new green thumb. Ceramic pot gardens, raised beds and traditional in-ground beds are the primary types of gardening methods, but grow bags extend the use and skillset to this popular practice. Casey Hentges, OSU Extension associate specialist and host of OSU Agriculture’s “Oklahoma Gardening” TV show,...
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces 2 New Flavors That Are Coming to Oklahoma Grocery Stores
I know we're in the middle of winter and as cold as it's been lately the last thing you're probably thinking of is ice cream. However, this news is too good not to share. Blue Bell Ice Cream has released two new flavors. That's right, there are 2 new flavors...
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
