Oklahoma State

KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO

Which Oklahoma City grocery delivery services are the cheapest, most efficient?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans have multiple options when it comes to getting groceries delivered to their doors, but which service actually saves consumers money?. KOCO 5's Jessica Schambach put four popular grocery delivery services, Instacart, Shipt, Walmart and Kroger Delivery, to the test, and she went to the experts to learn how to save even more money.
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Super Bowl dip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We call it Super Bowl dip, but it’s great anytime of the year. Everyone will love this cheesy dip with bacon. It’s great with corn chips, veggies or even as a drizzle in burritos or tacos. Ingredients. 6-8 slices Bar-S thick-cut bacon. 1...
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
KFOR

Warm weekend, then good rain coming to Oklahoma

A good rain is on the way for the state. Look for winds to subside Saturday night with lows around freezing. Some fog may be found south and east. Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the low 60s, and light wind. Monday will be even warmer with upper 60s...
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
ocolly.com

Grow bags increase in popularity for gardeners

Grow bags are the new green thumb. Ceramic pot gardens, raised beds and traditional in-ground beds are the primary types of gardening methods, but grow bags extend the use and skillset to this popular practice. Casey Hentges, OSU Extension associate specialist and host of OSU Agriculture’s “Oklahoma Gardening” TV show,...
Oklahoma State

