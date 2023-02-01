KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....

RICHMOND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO