Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
KSNB Local4
NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
Husker staff wants to make sure it pays respect to the senior tape
It'll be one of those stories probably retold in high supply if Jeremiah Charles goes on to tear it up at Nebraska. His recruitment, and the story of him putting on a show on the night Matt Rhule and coaches walked into the high school gym, has already received its share of run in these parts. But this past Wednesday, with the papers now signed, Rhule could actually speak himself about the additions of Charles and his Arlington (Texas) Martin teammate Ismael Smith Flores.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Crete wrestlers claim championships at girls district tourneys
As the two-day girls district wrestling tournaments come to a close across the state, the field for the girls state championships is now in focus. In Ol' Red 99.5 country, Beatrice, Crete and Johnson County Central (JCC) are sending multiple wrestlers to the state tournament later this month in February. Crete leads the way with six state qualifiers, JCC is sending three wrestlers to Omaha and a pair of Beatrice wrestlers made it to state.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
Morning Mash: 31 reps from Husker signee; the Raiola race; local speed quashing narrative; Elza interview
Welcome to the Morning Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. The man said he was aiming to hit 30 before he arrived in Lincoln in May. Big Jason Maciejczak is already at 31. Seriously, check out what...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: As calendar shifts to February, eyes aren't on Hoiberg. They're on Nebraska's CEO
LINCOLN — Here we are again. What year is it?. Two season-ending injuries have hijacked a fun Nebraska basketball season full of hope and returned it to an all-too-familiar trudge to March. If it’s February, the debates have already started: What to do with Coach Fred Hoiberg?. That’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers seeking to overcome turnover woes, end losing streak with home against against PSU
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska basketball is looking to get back on the winning track this weekend with a home game against Penn State. The Huskers have lost four straight, a streak that started with a loss to the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center. A big part of the...
Nebraska Falls Apart in Second Half but Survives Michigan State
Turnovers again plagued the Huskers
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Tristan Alvano
Placekicker will come to Lincoln aiming to take starting job
Daily Nebraskan
Dinner event with Czech ambassador celebrates Czech culture in Nebraska
Amid Czech folk music and socializing, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to Nebraska during a diplomatic mission dinner party at the Nebraska East Union on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to celebrate Czech culture in and outside of Nebraska, showcase the collaboration...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska community colleges oppose elimination of property tax authority
BEATRICE – Nebraska community colleges are opposing a bill that would take away their property tax authority, to help fund operations. State Senator Dave Murman’s bill….LB 783…was heard in the revenue committee on Thursday. The bill would replace property tax funding for the two-year schools with increased state funds…increasing 3.5% for the 2025 tax year….and starting in 2028….3.5% each year after.
1011now.com
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
klin.com
Nebraska Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter
Nebraska’s Groundhog Day tradition continued Thursday morning in downtown Unadilla. “At 7:34 Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter,” says Bob Brandt, head of the Central Groundhog Committee. “She saw a pretty firm shadow, so there wasn’t much question about her prediction.” This was Billie’s second...
North Platte Telegraph
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this spring?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
