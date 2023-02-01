ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Math Spoils Which Couple Is Most Likely a Perfect Match

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

Four episodes into Are You the One? Season 9, and the contestants are finally starting to make some progress. They have yet to confirm one perfect match, but they are on track to succeed. And after the match-up ceremony in episode 4, the math behind the show suggests that one couple has the best chance of being a perfect match.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 4, “Love Is Heaven, Finding It Is Hell.”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2yS8_0kZNycuL00
Aqel Carson | Photo: Gerardo Valido/Paramount+

A recap of ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Episode 4

Following getting two beams in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 3, the singles were feeling good in episode 4. They thought they were on an upward trajectory, and they were right.

Taylor Kelly won the competition during episode 4 and got to choose two guys to go on a date with. Taylor picked Will Gagnon and Ollie Andersen, and they went parasailing. While Taylor admitted that she felt a connection with both of them, the other contestants decided that it was best to send her to the truth booth with Will.

Given that Will and Taylor sat next to each other at the previous match-up ceremony, they could either confirm them as one of the two beams or rule them out. Ultimately, the truth booth revealed that Will and Taylor weren’t a match. The news was frustrating, but it still gave them information.

At the next match-up ceremony, the contestants were more successful than ever. The couples were Aqel Carson and Anissa Aguilar, Brendan Mosca and Julia Ruth Smith, Clay Carey and CC Cortez, Eduardo Dickson Jr. and Jordanne Deveaux, Hamudi Hasoon and Danielle Bonaparte, Leo Svete and Taylor, Mikey Owusu and Mijntje Lupgens, Nathan Grant and Dew Pineda, Ollie and Brooke Rachman, Samuel Khan and Roz Odujebe, and Will and Courtney Rowe.

The Are You the One? Season 9 cast got four perfect matches right during their third ceremony.

‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 spoilers indicate that one couple is likely a perfect match

A fan of the show runs a blog called Are You the One? Math. And it is dedicated to the math behind the series. They track every truth booth and match-up ceremony and use statistics to discover who has the best chance of being a perfect match. And thanks to the Are You the One? Season 9 cast‘s efforts in episode 4, the odds of one couple being a match skyrocketed.

According to the blog, Aqel and Anissa have a 49-percent chance of being a perfect match. They sat next to each other at the second and third match-up ceremonies. And it’s most likely that Aqel and Anissa were one of the beams on both nights.

Two other couples also have good odds of being a match per statistics — Clay and CC and Ollie and Brooke. Clay and CC currently have a 44.9-percent chance, while Ollie and Brooke have a 44.8-percent chance.

Of course, these numbers are all subject to change after future truth booths and match-up ceremonies. But it’s looking good for Aqel and Anissa in Are You the One? Season 9.

A preview of episode 5

Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 5, “Wants and Needs,” debuts on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The synopsis for the upcoming hour reads, “A truth booth reveal shakes up the house, leaving one couple in an awkward love triangle.”

The “Wants and Needs” promo teases the house’s continuing frustrations with Leo and Brooke. And Julia Ruth is torn between Nathan and Brendan.

New episodes of Are You the One? Season 9 air Wednesdays on Paramount+.

Comments / 0

