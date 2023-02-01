2023 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album Predictions

Harry Styles made an impact on the pop music scene with Harry’s House, while ABBA returned with Voyage. Coldplay featured BTS on Music of the Spheres and Lizzo went viral for “About Damn Time” off Special. Here’s what we know about the 2023 Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award nominees.

Which albums are nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award in 2023?

Harry Styles performs during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The biggest night in music is back — specifically highlighting originals by Styles, ABBA, Lizzo, Adele, and Coldplay. For the upcoming ceremony, these performers each earned a nomination in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.

As noted on the Grammy’s website, nominations in this category are specifically for “albums containing greater than 50% playing time of new pop vocal recordings.”

The 2023 Best Pop Vocal Album nominees are Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay, Special by Lizzo, and Harry’s House by Styles.

Adele’s ‘30’ may win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album

With “As It Was” situated to win Best Pop Solo Performance and Renaissance for Album of the Year, Adele will probably snag at least one other Grammy Award — and this is likely the category.

Adele’s album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 200 in December 2021 and continued to earn praise from listeners. The collection featured 12 original songs, including “Strangers By Nature,” “Oh My God,” and “My Little Love.” Every song on 30 earned millions of Spotify plays, with “Easy on Me” at over a billion streams on the music platform.

Adele already has 15 Grammy Award wins under her belt — including one for Best New Artist. In 2023, she earned a Best Music Film nod thanks to Adele One Night Only, among other nominations.

A look at other artists who could win Best Pop Vocal Album

With this artist recently embarking on his “Love on Tour,” Styles earned praise for several songs featured on Harry’s House. That includes songs like “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” and “Music of a Sushi Restaurant” — each of which got official YouTube music videos.

Based on iHeart Radio’s fan vote, Lizzo’s Special could snag the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Award, with a “43.4% positive score.” Harry’s House came in second, with a 41.5% positive score.

ABBA, best known for its 1970s sound and Mamma Mia, returned with Voyage. This album featured “Don’t Shut Me Down,” “I Still Have Faith In You,” and “Little Faith.” Although ABBA previously earned a nomination from the music ceremony, the group does not yet have a Grammy Award.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres is unique due to its collaborations. The band partnered with BTS for the single “My Universe,” subsequently earning a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination. “Higher Power” of this 2021 release currently holds over 250 million Spotify plays.

The Grammy Awards broadcast live on CBS on Feb. 5.