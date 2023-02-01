ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miniature Poodle Mix Rescued From North Carolina River by Good Samaritans, Reunited With Parent

By Erica Rivera
 3 days ago
Photo: Joel Villanueva / Getty Images

A Miniature Poodle mix was recently rescued from the French Broad River in North Carolina thanks to a pair of Good Samaritans, one of whom jumped into the water to save him.

Miniature Poodle Rescued From River

According to a Facebook post by the Asheville Humane Society , on Jan. 9, two women noticed the Miniature Poodle mix race by them “as if something had scared him.” He fell into the water and was swept up in the tumultuous current.

The women alerted Asheville Animal Services, but while waiting for assistance to arrive, they saw the pup was perilously close to being submerged by the water. So one of the women jumped into the river to rescue the pup.

Asheville Animal Control Officer Becky Doty arrived on the scene shortly thereafter.

“It had stormed the previous day, so the river level was high with powerful currents. The water was freezing,” Officer Doty said. “He was very lucky that the two women were there. They are heroes.”

The pup was transported to the Asheville Humane Society. After a full medical evaluation, he was deemed “thankfully unscathed from his misadventure.”

Rescued Poodle’s Parent Found

The pooch, who was not microchipped, was named Riu and placed in a foster home with a married couple, Peter and Nancy, and a 9-year-old dog.

“When we took him in, he was traumatized and shaking with fright,” Peter said, according to the Facebook post.

Riu began acclimating to his new surroundings and was enjoying “a warm place to sleep, food, and toys,” as well as “games of tug-o-war, fetch, and tumbling on the carpet.” His dog sibling was also apparently teaching him the ways of the world.

But before Riu could become eligible for adoption, a pet parent searching for him came forward. The pet parent and the fur baby (who is apparently named Benzo) were reunited.

In a comment on its original Facebook post, Asheville Humane Society reported that the pup “is now safe and sound with a new microchip to prevent any more misadventures.”

The shelter reminded pet parents that “microchips are your pet’s return address” and are the best way to ensure reunification if your canine companion goes missing.

