Camden County, NJ

Mild winter means big savings for local governments in Philly area

By Ryan Hughes
 3 days ago

Mild winter has meant big savings for local governments in Philly area

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Snow lovers hate it, but for many local governments, a mild winter means big savings -- and that's good news for drivers.

The cold may be coming this weekend, but so far it's been pretty mild in the Philadelphia area.

In Camden County, the Department of Public Works is prepared for when a big storm hits. It bought more than 5,000 tons of salt before the season, but this pile has barely been touched, and that means sweet savings.

For the first time this winter, the Delaware Valley recorded measurable snowfall.

It wasn't much and didn't last long, but it was a sight Jamie Ray was happy to wake up to.

"It'd be nice to see the snow, kids outside playing, no school no work," Jamie Ray, of Vorhees, New Jersey, said.

The Lehigh Valley and the Poconos have seen several inches of snow this season, but in Camden County, plows are sitting in the parking lot, barrels of brine are practically untouched and the county has barely used any of the salt in its six salt barns.

"We're talking about almost $1.2 million," Commissioner Al Dyer said. "That we can utilize for some other things in the county."

Dyer calls a mild December and January a blessing.

He says the county has saved on gas, less overtime for drivers and less maintenance on plow trucks and hopes this money-saving winter continues.

"We can use those savings to help with roads and bridges and help with our pothole initiative," Dyer said.

Across the bridge, PennDOT told CBS News Philadelphia $26 million dollars has been allocated for the winter budget.

Only about $8.5 million has been used so far.

PennDOT says it's also saving on manpower and materials, and any extra money will be rolled over into spring and summer operations.

"The less salt we use, obviously, the less we have to order," Brad Rudolph, of PennDOT, said. "We're ordering very little salt right now. That's savings right there."

Now, PennDOT and Camden County are hoping the rest of winter doesn't bury their bottom line.

Charles Devers says he's happy the little snow we saw Wednesday morning already melted.

"It's great, we're getting off easy this year the past few years we've been getting pounded with snow," Devers said.

So millions of dollars have already been saved, but we still have a lot of winter left.

PennDOT says February and March are the two months that typically bring the most trouble.

Related
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast bringing coldest air since December to Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't forget your jacket! It's going to be a cold, windy Friday afternoon and start to the weekend. The CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather team issued an Alert Day through 12 p.m. Saturday as a brief arctic blast will bring dangerous wind chills to the Philadelphia region.Temperatures will continue to fall all day Friday and into the overnight hours when the arctic blast will bring the coldest air the region has seen since Christmas. The arctic front will bring the coldest air since Christmas.Saturday morning lows will be in the tens and single digits with wind chills at or...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Extreme cold: Temperatures felt like -107 atop this mountain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Locally, wind chills dipped to zero in the city and -30 at Mount Pocono overnight Saturday.But atop another mountain in the Northeast, wind gusts were as high as 120 mph Friday night. That made the wind chill about -107 — yes, more than 100 degrees below zero — at one point.Mount Washington in New Hampshire is about 6,000 feet high. it's the highest peak In the Northeast U.S.Everything was caked in ice as the whipping winds swept through. You can see that in the beginning of the video above."That's pretty much as bad as it gets out here," Mount Washington Observatory researcher Francis Tarasiewicz told CBS Boston.At that temperature, frostbite can set in in under a minute, Tarasiewicz said.During our 9 a.m. newscast, the air temperature at Mount Washington was -36 degrees.Posts about the mountain were trending on social media platforms. And the observatory said it broke its record low temperature.With that in mind, the frigid temperatures we saw don't sound so bad. Though it was the coldest air our region has seen since Christmas.Luckily, we're in for a warmer week next week.Get the latest from our NEXT Weather team here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philabundance helps West Philly nonprofit victimized by theft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The shelves at Philabundance are stocked, once again. The nonprofit brought in over a half million pounds of food thanks to Toyota and other partners.It comes at a critical time as a West Philly nonprofit was victimized by theft."We don't close. We have to make sure that we're there for the people," Brian Jenkins, executive director of Chosen 300, said.Even on a bitter-cold morning, the work to feed the hungry at the Chosen 300 in West Philly continues.But on this day, the work is even more urgent as the nonprofit tries to recover from being the victim...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA offering extra Regional Rail trains ahead of Philadelphia Auto Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is reminding people that it's running extra Regional Rail trains on the Warminster, West Trenton, Media/Wawa and Trenton Lines. The trains will stop at Jefferson Station which is right under the Pennsylvania Convention Center where the Philadelphia Auto Show is being held. The Auto Show wraps up this Sunday. So make sure you grab your tickets!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February

An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

City declares Code Blue as brutal cold descends on region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The city declared a Code Blue this weekend as brutal cold descended on our region - the coldest air since Christmas.Not everyone has access to the proper cold-weather clothing and resources.The city's homeless population is among the most vulnerable on frigid mornings.The city's Office of Homeless Services activated the Code Blue, meaning they'll be providing additional services for those experiencing homelessness.That includes opening up warming centers, making more beds available, and keeping communication lines open 24/7.Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummetThe director says they have enough beds at their 35 shelters to provide warmth...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia offering lifeguards $1,000 end-of-season bonus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog just determined there will be six more weeks of winter -- Philadelphia is gearing up for summer. The city will hire hundreds of lifeguards for city pools and for the first time, they're offering a monetary incentive. The Department of Parks and Recreation announced $1,000 end-of-season bonuses for city lifeguards who submit their applications by April 15.Candidates who get their applications in by May 15 will get a $500 bonus at the end of the summer.Earlier, the city announced it was even accepting applications from people who don't know how to swim. The city would teach lifeguard candidates to swim and hire them after they learned.You can click here for more information on becoming a lifeguard in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Cold Saturday before the big warm-up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't forget your jacket! Saturday morning is cold again after a frigid Friday.Our NEXT Weather Alert has now expired as temperatures approach safer levels. Our weather team issued the alert as a brief arctic blast led to dangerous wind chills to the Philadelphia region.Overnight, wind chills were as low as zero in Philadelphia and -30 at Mount Pocono. (And even higher north of us, with one mountain in New Hampshire hitting -107.)This was the coldest air the region has seen since Christmas. Saturday morning lows were in the tens and single digits with wind chills at or below zero. The highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s with the wind chill in the teens.Thankfully, winds will be lighter Saturday than Friday.But across much of the region, we're not getting temperatures above freezing until Sunday.  The region will get some relief then as temperatures warm to the mid-40s. There is a slight chance of showers at night, but they are expected to be mainly east of Philadelphia. Next week temperatures will return to the 50s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above average for February. The region will see another chance of rain late next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Fire Department offers safety tips as temperatures plummet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The brutal weather is leading people to crank up the heat and fire up their space heaters. However, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department, the majority of home heating fires happen from December to February. As the chilly temperatures continue, there are some ways to help you stay warm and avoid any accidents.   "We're Philadelphians," Philadelphia Fire Department Cpt. Derek Bowmer said. "We deal with the cold weather. It is what it is. People like to turn their pilots on, their gas stoves we discourage that, and we want to encourage you to do your best to stay...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Here is what to look out for as temperatures drop significantly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The sudden drop in temperature is not only a shock to our systems, doctors say it can be dangerous. CBS Philadelphia has the warning signs you should watch out for.People are bundled up at Dilworth Plaza where this sudden burst of cold weather can potentially be dangerous. The risk for hypothermia increases significantly when your body gets too cold.Symptoms include shivering, clumsiness, lack of coordination, confusion, slurred speech and drowsiness or lack of energy.The average body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can begin at 95 degrees Fahrenheit. If your temperature drops to 90 degrees, that's the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Biden unveils $500 million funding to replace Philadelphia lead pipes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking Friday at the Belmont Water Treatment Plant in Philadelphia, announced $500 million in federal funding to repair aging lead pipes and upgrade the city's water system.It's a multi-million dollar investment aimed to improve water infrastructure in the City of Philadelphia.Not long after touching down at Philadelphia International Airport, Biden, Harris and other elected officials came together at the water plant in Wynnefield."Every American deserves to be able to turn on their water tap or faucet," Biden said, "and be able to drink clean water. Through the infrastructure ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

PA Attorney General sends out warning about Super Bowl ticket scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's acting Attorney General is warning the public about Super Bowl ticket scams.When visiting the site of a legitimate seller, avoid clicking on banner ads, or pop-ups. Use caution when googling potential sellers. "Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again," Acting Attorney General Henry said. "However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases."Also, be wary of sellers asking for payment in the form of gift cards, money orders or wire transfers. Use your credit card when possible. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

