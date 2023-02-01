ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Armed robber sentenced to 40 years for holding women, 5-year-old at gunpoint outside Ga. hair salon

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
A Florida man will be spending the next few decades in prison after pleading guilty to holding two women and a child at gunpoint.

Yadley Girard, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this week to robbing a customer, employee and her 5-year-old son outside the Preeminence Hair Salon Studio in Stockbridge in September 2021.

Prosecutors say an employee and her 5-year-old son were taking the trash from the store to the dumpster when Girard pointed a gun at them and demanded their property.

A female customer came outside after hearing the woman scream and Girard pointed the gun at her and demanded her property as well.

Girard drove off in the customer’s Toyota Camry with her purse, handgun and other belongings.

Conyers police spotted Girard and the stolen car and handgun at Walmart the next day. He was arrested and identified as the suspect from the robbery.

Girard faced charges of armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and cruelty to children.

He was sentenced to 40 years with the first 25 to be served in prison.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

