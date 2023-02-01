Kenny King signs new one-year deal with Impact Wrestling

King has been with the company since early 2022.

Impact Wrestling

Kenny King is staying in Impact Wrestling.

During an interview with Adrian Hernandez released Wednesday, King announced that he has signed another one-year deal with the promotion. He's been with Impact since early 2022 when he returned as part of the Honor No More angle.

King said:

The news is that your boy is staying put. I felt like I had a really good year in Impact Wrestling and there's so many more things to do. So many more opponents that I have never even faced, Josh Alexander, Moose, Steve Maclin, that's just a short list of guys that I'm eyeing, I'm targeting, I feel like we can make magic together.

I've signed another year deal with Impact Wrestling. The King, K-I-N-G, will remain in Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future, or at least this year. I'm really happy to announce that and I'm really excited for what this year is going to bring.

Prior to King's most recent stint in Impact, he had been with ROH since 2015. King is a former two-time X-Division Champion, two-time ROH TV Champion and won the ROH's tag titles on three occasions, twice with Dragon Lee and once with Rhett Titus.

Up next for Impact Wrestling will be the No Surrender tapings in Las Vegas from February 24-26, 2023. The promotion then heads to Windsor, Ontario, Canada for Sacrifice on March 24, with a set of television tapings the following day. They then head to Toronto for Rebellion on April 16 and television tapings on April 17.