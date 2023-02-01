Historic Oakland Cemetery raising money for freeze damage

The Christmas cold snap devasted plants around the metro, including at a historic Atlanta landmark known for unique and pristine landscaping, Oakland Cemetery. Organizers are asking the public to help raise $75,000 to replant and repair.

“Over the entire property, including in the greenhouse, we think there’s about $50,000 of plant damage,” said Richard Harker, Executive Director of the Historic Oakland Foundation. “Oakland’s gardens are such a place that people enjoy visiting, and we’ve got to do a lot of recovery this year to come back from that.”

The 48-acre cemetery is the final resting place of more than 70,000 people buried since the city established the cemetery in 1850.

“It is very literally my favorite place in Atlanta,” said Walt Haber, a regular volunteer. “It’s a hidden gem.”

During the December deep freeze, pipes inside the cemetery’s large greenhouse froze and burst after the building lost power and heating. The damage in the greenhouse also meant the loss of many plants that were to be placed on the grounds or sold during their seasonal sales.

“The damage to the structure itself is about $25,000,” Harker explained the hefty price tag is because they want to upgrade systems inside the greenhouse. “We want to make sure the next time there’s a really bad freeze, the thing doesn’t break again.”

They’ve already raised $20,000 in just a few days. “We’ve got a long hard road ahead of us, and we need everyone’s support to care for this place,” Harker said.