One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
J.J. Watt has been vocal in his support of former Houston Texans teammate DeMeco Ryans, who was introduced as the franchise's new head coach on Thursday. During his introductory press conference this afternoon, Ryans paid Watt a major compliment, saying that he wants his players to model themselves ...
The Houston Texans are losing safeties coach Joe Danna, who was an underrated piece for a surprising secondary this season.
The No. 1 goal for the Washington Commanders this offseason is to figure out what they want to do at the quarterback position. Whether they decide that Sam Howell is their guy or they look to bring in a veteran with some more experience, a plan needs to be put in place.
One of the most renowned superstar coaches, who has reached the peak of his profession many times, has decided he has no desire to return to coaching. On a recent podcast of "All Things Covered" with host superstar cornerback Patrick Peterson, the podcast guest was a superstar and former head coach of many teams, Urban Meyer.
More tragic news has been released in the world of football as an all-time legend of Notre Dame football, Tom Schoen, has died at the age of 77, according to reports. Schoen died on Monday, although it was not announced until later in the week. Schoen was a star safety for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1965 through 1967, after beginning at quarterback.
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
The Houston Astros have a stacked lineup as they attempt to repeat as World Series champions, but could these three players have helped the Astros become even more powerful?. As 2023 spring training draws near, let’s face a simple truth: The Houston Astros have another power-packed and star-studded lineup and are in a great position to once again represent the American League in the World Series.
Because of the absolute damage a body takes during a career in athletics, it is common to see players retire from their respective sports in their 30s or early 40s at the latest in leagues such as the NFL, NBA and MLB. However, we have learned of a signing of a player in his 50s by a top football team.
Brady is supposed to take Olsen’s spot at Fox, but it’s not that simple. 1. I laid out the dilemma Fox faces now that Tom Brady has retired from the NFL in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts. Brady signed a contract last year with Fox to become its lead NFL analyst when he retires, but Greg Olsen, who he would replace in Fox’s No. 1 booth, has emerged as a fan favorite who has excellent chemistry with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.
