Brady is supposed to take Olsen’s spot at Fox, but it’s not that simple. 1. I laid out the dilemma Fox faces now that Tom Brady has retired from the NFL in yesterday’s Traina Thoughts. Brady signed a contract last year with Fox to become its lead NFL analyst when he retires, but Greg Olsen, who he would replace in Fox’s No. 1 booth, has emerged as a fan favorite who has excellent chemistry with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

2 DAYS AGO