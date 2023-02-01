Read full article on original website
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
NFL World Is Shocked Over The Joe Montana Omission
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made headlines this Thursday because Joe Montana wasn't on his list of the top-five quarterbacks of all time. Orlovsky's top five consisted of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino. Keyshawn Johnson was baffled that Montana didn't make ...
49ers Locker Room Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Quarterback
The San Francisco 49ers can cross Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady off their list, but a quarterback controversy between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance could define their offseason. On their 49ers Talk podcast, Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan said Purdy has his teammate's support. "I think there will ...
2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Aaron Rodgers
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruled out one team from a potential trade list. During the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers removed the San Francisco 49ers from the list. "Got any news you want to share with us?" golf analyst Colt ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Jets News
The New York Jets - or more specifically, Jets general manager Joe Douglas - are reportedly planning to go all out to bring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the fold. But one insider is asserting that Douglas is actually telling that to just about anyone who will listen. NFL analyst ...
Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Not Going' To NFL Team During Golf Event
Aaron Rodgers said he's 'not going' to one NFL team amid ongoing trade rumors.
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"
Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Who He Thinks Could Be Next Brock Purdy
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” out of Iowa State to becoming an NFL starter and leading his team to the cusp of a Super Bowl berth. It all seemed unlikely when he was taken with the...
Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC
The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with...
Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week
If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract
The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers Trade Odds: 'Not San Fran;' Davante Adams Hints Raiders
Former Cal star still the betting favorite to be the Jets' opening-day starting quarterback
Aaron Rodgers on 49ers rumors: 'I'm not going to San Fran'
The San Francisco 49ers head into another offseason facing a mountain of uncertainty at quarterback, and at least one option is seemingly off the table — a trade for Aaron Rodgers. That is, if Rodgers' comments while golfing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday are to be believed.
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Falcons Rumor
We don't know where Jimmy Garoppolo will be playing in 2023, we just know it won't be in San Francisco. After Kyle Shanahan said he sees no circumstance in which Jimmy G will be back with the team next season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared what an NFL personnel evaluator said about the veteran QB ...
Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor
The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "I am excited to continue my WNBA journey with the Seattle Storm," Magbegor said. "I would like to thank Talisa (Rhea, general manager), (head coach Noelle Quinn) and the ownership group for their belief in me. I can't wait get back to Seattle, get back to work with my teammates and get back to playing in front of our fans at Climate Pledge Arena."
NFL Analyst: 49ers Starting Quarterback Job 1 Player's 'To Lose'
The San Francisco 49ers are poised to enter the 2023 season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as their starting quarterback candidates. Purdy led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, but the organization spent a lot to draft Lance in 2021. Matthew Berry believes San Francisco will let Lance's ...
