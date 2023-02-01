ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked Over The Joe Montana Omission

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made headlines this Thursday because Joe Montana wasn't on his list of the top-five quarterbacks of all time.  Orlovsky's top five consisted of Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, John Elway, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino.  Keyshawn Johnson was baffled that Montana didn't make ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Are Reportedly In Play For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruled out one team from a potential trade list. During the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Rodgers removed the San Francisco 49ers from the list. "Got any news you want to share with us?" golf analyst Colt ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Jets News

The New York Jets - or more specifically, Jets general manager Joe Douglas - are reportedly planning to go all out to bring Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers into the fold. But one insider is asserting that Douglas is actually telling that to just about anyone who will listen. NFL analyst ...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Las Vegas Raiders' Offseason Plans Were Already "Ruined"

Teams across the NFL are looking into what they want to do prior to the next season, and many teams are working to figure out who their star quarterbacks will be. A team will a massive glaring hole at the quarterback position seems to be the Las Vegas Raiders, as they are set to lose their own star quarterback, Derek Carr, in the coming weeks either via trade or if they cannot secure a trade, via release following a season end that saw the Raiders bench their former Pro Bowl quarterback with two games remaining in the season.
Clayton News Daily

Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC

The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

Super Bowl LVII injury report: Three Chiefs WRs sit out this week

If Super Bowl LVII were being played Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs would be looking thin at wide receiver. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until Feb. 12, giving Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney more time to heal in hopes of playing in the big game.
Clayton News Daily

Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract

The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers on 49ers rumors: 'I'm not going to San Fran'

The San Francisco 49ers head into another offseason facing a mountain of uncertainty at quarterback, and at least one option is seemingly off the table — a trade for Aaron Rodgers. That is, if Rodgers' comments while golfing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday are to be believed.
The Spun

Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game.  On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Falcons Rumor

We don't know where Jimmy Garoppolo will be playing in 2023, we just know it won't be in San Francisco. After Kyle Shanahan said he sees no circumstance in which Jimmy G will be back with the team next season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared what an NFL personnel evaluator said about the veteran QB ...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Storm re-sign C Ezi Magbegor

The Seattle Storm re-signed center Ezi Magbegor on Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team. "I am excited to continue my WNBA journey with the Seattle Storm," Magbegor said. "I would like to thank Talisa (Rhea, general manager), (head coach Noelle Quinn) and the ownership group for their belief in me. I can't wait get back to Seattle, get back to work with my teammates and get back to playing in front of our fans at Climate Pledge Arena."
SEATTLE, WA

