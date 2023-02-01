Clarksville Police jailed 68-year-old Celeste Brodeur and her 68-year-old husband, Albert Brodeur, after their grandaughter, MaKenzie Brodeur, called 911 to report being assaulted during an argument over the cleanliness of the house. Officers arrived at the residence on January 29 to find MaKenzie bleeding from her mouth. She says her grandmother was arguing with her about the house not being kept clean and began to insult her. Celeste admits to smacking her in the mouth because her granddaughter was backtalking her. When MaKenzie pushed her grandmother after being smacked, her grandfather stepped in and also struck McKenzie.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO