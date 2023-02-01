Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
KFVS12
Kentucky man wanted for a bank robbery arrested
LYON, Ky. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect was found and arrested following an investigation at two businesses involving suspicious persons complaints. On February 1, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested Christopher Trice, 45, from Fulton. Trice...
whopam.com
Christian Co. SO charges Pembroke man with burglary
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Pembroke man with burglary after responding to a residential alarm on Overby Lane on January 30. According to a news release, Sgt. Andy Spann responded to a home in the 1000 block of Overby Lane around midnight on January 30 and discovered 40-year-old Steven Douglas Pruitt allegedly standing at the rear of the garage, wearing a mask.
whopam.com
Four injured in three Hopkinsville accidents
Four people were injured in three separate accidents Thursday afternoon and evening in Hopkinsville. The first happened just after 4 p.m. near Huck’s and two people in one car were taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Health. The second happened about 20 minutes later at Fort Campbell Boulevard and...
whopam.com
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
MCSD: Daycare staff member gets abuse charge
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) was notified by the Muhlenberg County School District on January 30 of an incident that occurred at the Shining Start Daycare Center. Law enforcement officials say after a thorough investigation with cooperation of the Muhlenberg County School District, a staff member of the daycare […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing On Greenville Road
Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in the Greenville Road area of Christian County Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was reported missing from the area of the 10000 block of Greenville Road. He was last seen around...
WBKO
Officials investigating threat at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student. Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday. The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and...
fox17.com
Occupants of stolen vehicle run after crashing into car that killed Clarksville woman
MADISON, Tenn. -- A Clarksville woman died in a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle in the Madison area. A 2020 Dodge Charger had been seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. The car took off, which police say they did not pursue.
kbsi23.com
3 face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives search home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s dectectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Detectives and deputies arrested three people after searching a home on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County. Detectives found and seized...
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
clarksvilletoday.com
Dillon Duke caught on video burglarizing neighbor’s home
18-year-old Dillon Robert Kane Duke was identified by “several family members” as being the person who broke into a home less than a block away from his own on Jan 23. Joshua Williams and Franqui Nicolis provided police with a home security video that showed a young white male in a hoodie taking things from their home, and several of his family members quickly identified him, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.
clarksvilletoday.com
Albert & Celeste Brodeur jailed after smacking their backtalking granddaughter
Clarksville Police jailed 68-year-old Celeste Brodeur and her 68-year-old husband, Albert Brodeur, after their grandaughter, MaKenzie Brodeur, called 911 to report being assaulted during an argument over the cleanliness of the house. Officers arrived at the residence on January 29 to find MaKenzie bleeding from her mouth. She says her grandmother was arguing with her about the house not being kept clean and began to insult her. Celeste admits to smacking her in the mouth because her granddaughter was backtalking her. When MaKenzie pushed her grandmother after being smacked, her grandfather stepped in and also struck McKenzie.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Lowes Entrance Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a southbound car failed to stop at the stop light and collided with a car that was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Lowes Entrance Drive. The driver of the car on Fort Campbell Boulevard was treated and transported to Jennie Stuart Health by Hopkinsville EMS.
whopam.com
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
whvoradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
radionwtn.com
Dog Rescued From Ashland City Train Trestle
Ashland City, Tenn.–The Ashland City Fire Department B shift responded to a dog rescue with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City parks and recreation. The dog was on top of the train trestle and had been there for an unknown amount of time. The pup was cold and welcomed the assistance of rescuers. Fire Department officials said, “Thankfully she is in the care of Cheatham County Animal Control. We are thankful for the safety of all involved.”
