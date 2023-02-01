ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

2news.com

Fernley Man Booked on Multiple Charges after Five Hour Standoff

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police: Recent Traffic Stop Reveals Multiple Firearms, Illegal Contraband

The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband. The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The driver...
2news.com

3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards

On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations

Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
RENO, NV
2news.com

WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says

Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
LYON COUNTY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Carson City District welcomes K9 to BLM Law Enforcement

Ranger Chase Walden and K9 Eljay are the newest addition to the BLM K9 program and will be stationed in the Carson City District. The team recently passed all required certifications and testing after spending eight weeks together in an intensive training program. “We are very excited to resume this...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

One Person Suffers Burns in Sparks House Fire, 3 Dogs Rescued

An investigation is underway after a house fire near Pyramid Way and McCarran Blvd. in Sparks late Thursday morning. The fire started before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Abbay Way. When crews arrived on scene, smoke was coming from the front of the home, and two people were...
SPARKS, NV

