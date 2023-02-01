Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Request For Proposals
Notice is hereby given that Feather River Community College District (‘College’) is issuing a Request for Proposal (‘RFP’) from qualified firms with the capacity and expertise to provide Financial Audit Services. The RFP document is available in electronic format online at: www.frc.edu/businessservices/purchasing. Any questions, interpretations or...
Plumas County News
Sierra County’s Poetry Out Loud finalists named
The fifth annual Poetry Out Loud County finals for Sierra County were held on Friday, Feb. 3, in the student lounge of Downieville High School, with three student participants, and over 20 people in attendance. Poetry Out Loud, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, began in 2005 on a national and statewide basis. In California, it is administered by the California Arts Council, and in Sierra County by the Sierra Arts Council.
Plumas County News
Chester Elementary Principal calls for parent information meeting regarding school incident
Due to a myriad of calls from Chester Elementary School parents, principal Scott Cory asked Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick to come to Chester and meet with parents to answer questions about a Jan. 25 student ‘incident’ at the school. The incident consisted of a verbal threat from one student to another. At the outset of the meeting, several questions were about why the parents weren’t notified until the next morning. Superintendent Broderick explained that the protocols set up at the district were not followed exactly, which caused some confusion and delay in the process.
Plumas County News
PUSD superintendent addresses recent school threats and protocols
Last fall there was just one school threat or “suspicious activity,” as Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick characterized it, but in the past couple of weeks there have been incidents at five campuses. During an interview Feb. 3, Roderick discussed the uptick in instances and how...
Plumas County News
Plumas County 2021 Wildfires Long-Term Recovery Plan Community Meetings
Plumas County, in collaboration with the Dixie Fire Collaborative, invites you to attend:. Plumas County 2021 Wildfires Long-Term Recovery Plan Community Meeting. Learn more about the current efforts to develop a countywide Wildfire Long-Term Recovery Plan. Tell use your community recovery Vision and Values. Give feedback on proposed projects and...
Courthouse News Service
Northern California city sued over approval of housing in wildfire-prone area
CHICO, Calif. (CN) — Environmental groups sued the Northern California city of Chico on Friday over its approval of a plan to build thousands of new homes without properly assessing wildfire risks. A coalition of environmental groups claims the approval of the Valley’s Edge development, which designates a large...
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico sued for approving Valley’s Edge project
CHICO, Calif. - A coalition of environmental groups sued the City of Chico over the approval of the Valley’s Edge project, according to The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit conservation organization. The lawsuit claims the city did not analyze wildfire conditions and evacuation routes when approving the project...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: The town showed up
Ain’t Quincy swell….the whole towne comes out for Ground Hog Day…
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
actionnewsnow.com
Ten acres of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Crews are working to remove massive amounts of driftwood debris floating on Lake Oroville. California State Parks and Department of Water Resources (DWR) are using large booms to collect it. A spokesperson for DWR said the amount of driftwood measures eight to ten acres. They said that...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans continues assessment of two slides on Highway 70
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 says that Highway 70 remains closed to through traffic between Jarbo Gap in Butte County and the Greenville Wye junction with Highway 89 in Plumas County due to continuing slide activity. The first slide, located east of the community of Belden in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for arson after Highway 99 fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 10:19 A.M. UPDATE - Chico police arrested a man for arson after an early-morning fire on Highway 99. Chico police Lt. Mike Rodden said a fire was reported at 2:53 a.m Thursday. near Highway 99 and East 20th Street. Bushes were burning in the median. The fire was quickly extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
92 tons of trash removed from Chico’s Teichert Ponds
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico was able to remove 92 tons of trash from Teichert Ponds. The city says it removed 410 yards of debris after weeks of delay. Crews began removing debris from the area of Tuesday.
actionnewsnow.com
A look inside the battle for Miller Mansion
CHICO, Calif. - If you have ever driven along the Esplanade in Chico you have probably wondered what the large white home is. On the property at 2185 Esplanade used to sit the Daniel Bidwell mansion, the half-brother of Chico's founder John, built in and around 1871. It was the second Bidwell Mansion that was dismantled, and now pieces of it decorate the current Miller Mansion.
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 14 vehicle vandalism cases in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man early Wednesday morning in connection to 14 different reports of vehicles being vandalized across the county in January. Deputies say between Jan. 6 and Jan. 31, 33-year-old Kristopher Mueller, of Durham, vandalized the vehicles in a...
krcrtv.com
Paradise man arrested after investigation into PG&E equipment theft
PARADISE, Calif. — Fully-automatic weapons, multiple pounds of explosive material, narcotics, ghost guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were only a fraction of what was seized following an investigation into thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a PG&E yard earlier this month. Paradise police said their...
SFist
Lake Oroville Is On Its Way to Filling Up Again This Spring, After Several Dry Years
As a visual representation of where we stand in terms of drought and water resources, you can't do much better than Lake Oroville, the man-made reservoir in Butte County that is the second largest in the state. Photos of Lake Oroville, with boats floating in what looked like a puddle...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
Comments / 0