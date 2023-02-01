Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Atlanta (2023)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity MarchThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor Dickens celebrates Transit Equity Day in Atlanta
February 4th is the birthday of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was a pivotal figure during the Montgomery Bus Boycott. To celebrate and honor her, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens marked Transit Equity Day. FOX 5 rode with the mayor on MARTA on Friday.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor explains why Atlanta must sends millions of dollars in COVID-relief back to Washington
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is addressing why the city is about to return $10 million in COVID relief money to the feds. FOX 5 broke the story about the rental relief cash. The Dickens administration has fielded complaints, including from Atlanta City Council members, demanding to know why...
Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that the narrative surrounding the city’s new public safety training center “...
The Future of American Environmental Protests May be Unfolding in a Forest Outside Atlanta
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The past two weeks have marked a significant escalation in the years-long struggle over the proposed construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center (PSTC), a $90 million project that would be built on nearly 100 acres of city-owned land in an unincorporated section of DeKalb County—Georgia’s fourth largest county that encompasses a sliver of southeast Atlanta. The forest—once the homeland of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, then the site of a slave plantation and notorious prison camp—for at least a year has been occupied by activists who call themselves “forest defenders.” They have camped among the trees with the goal of blocking the construction of the PSTC, a massive complex for law enforcement that would include training and recreational facilities. For them and other opponents of the project, PSTC is known instead as “Cop City.”
thechampionnewspaper.com
Atlanta, DeKalb announce agreement before continuing ‘Cop City’ development
In recent months, Atlanta has seen protests, an officer involved shooting that killed a protester, Molotov cocktail incidents, and other violence at the site of the planned Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility in South DeKalb. The protests and violence are part of a debate regarding the planned $90 million facility...
fox5atlanta.com
Microsoft pauses westside Atlanta campus plans
Microsoft announced it is pausing plans to develop a new ninety acre facility on Atlanta’s westside. It’s a shock for many in the area who have been in talks with the company about the project’s impact on the community.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta council woman supports Fulton County's curfew efforts
An Atlanta City Council members says she support Fulton County's proposed curfew for those 16 and under. She introduced a similar measure fore the city.
Atlanta Magazine
There’s a new picture of downtown Atlanta emerging—but who will it be for?
Mental pictures of a place don’t necessarily tell you about a place. They tell you what the person conjuring that place thinks or feels about it. Those thoughts and feelings are shaped by a cocktail of lived experience, imagination, and media. Picture Paris and you probably see the photogenic central city: the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, or that restaurant where an idealistic rat defies the odds to pursue a career in the food service industry. Visualize New York and you might see Central Park, the Empire State Building, broad Manhattan avenues buzzing with people and taxis, maybe the cops from Law & Order asking a bartender if they recognize the woman in the photo.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Atlanta Magazine
A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been
100 Edgewood Overlooking GSU’s campus, this 18-story, 1960s-era office tower was formerly home to United Way of Greater Atlanta but has stood vacant for years. Florida-based Parkway Property Investments filed plans last spring to convert it to 268 market-rate apartments—and then promptly sold the building for $29.5 million to the Atlantic Companies, a team of Atlanta developers who aren’t ready to go public with their plans.
fox5atlanta.com
Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82
ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Co-owner of Republic Lounge shot, killed outside his Atlanta nightclub
ATLANTA - Authorities say the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed Saturday morning in front of his own establishment. Michael Gidewon was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office as the man who found dead outside the Republic Lounge located at 990 Brady Avenue NW near 11th Street NW.
Fulton County Board of Commissioners approve new curfew guidelines for teens
The new curfew guidlines say that anyone under 16 cannot be out past 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
wclk.com
PNC Honors Blacks in Atlanta Media - Monica Pearson Media ICON the first Black Woman to Anchor the Evening News in Atlanta
Monica Kaufman became the first African-American woman to anchor the evening newscast in Atlanta. She has won 28 Emmy Awards, including for her interview format show “Close-Ups.” If you think any of this is happenstance, think again. Pearson at an early age that she’d pursue a career in communications. Her part-time job in high school was at a Black-owned radio station in Louisville, KY. That was no guarantee, but Monica Kaufman Pearson became the FIRST at many things while becoming Atlanta’s most trusted news anchor. We have the privilege of speaking with Pearson about her career and life. Ms. Pearson, welcome to The Local Take.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
multifamilybiz.com
Quarterra Announces the Opening of 320-Unit Emblem Riverside Garden-Style Apartment Community in Atlanta Suburb of Douglasville
ATLANTA, GA - Quarterra, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, announced the opening of its newest community, Emblem Riverside, in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The garden-style community features 320 apartment homes near the Chattahoochee River and Sweetwater Creek State...
thevillagesun.com
Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita
BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
Comments / 1