Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from the 2021 plunge. Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland...
State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek
A bill working its way through the Maryland state legislature would incentivize companies switch to a four-day workweek, allowing employees to work 32 hours instead of 40 without seeing any pay cut or loss of benefits.
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
Should students and teachers be trained to administer Naloxone?
VIRGINIA, USA — Conversations are happening in school board meetings and behind closed doors across Northern Virginia, about Naloxone and opioids. During a school board meeting in Arlington Thursday night, board members and parents talked about whether or not all staff should be trained to use Naloxone and if students should also be trained.
cnsmaryland.org
House introduces bill establishing a service year program – one of Moore’s priorities
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Gov. Wes Moore’s plan for a year of service for the state’s youth began to take shape this week with the introduction of a bill to establish and fund the program. HB 546, the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act of 2023, was...
High-impact tutoring program to be expanded to serve an additional 3,600 DC students, Mayor Bowser says
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser says the high-impact tutoring program for D.C. students is scaling up. On Thursday, Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to serve an additional 3,600 students in Washington, D.C. >The video above...
wypr.org
Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week
During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
wypr.org
Gender neutral bathroom signs in some public spaces could be required if Maryland bill passes
Bills in the Maryland General Assembly would make the state No. 6 in the nation to require gender inclusive language for all public bathrooms. It’s the third time the measure has been introduced to lawmakers, but how it would be enforced has evolved with each version. The bills —...
98online.com
Marylanders dip into cold Chesapeake Bay for 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
Thousands of Marylanders plunged Saturday into the Chesapeake Bay for the 2023 Polar Bear Plunge, all in support of Special Olympics Maryland. | DONATE: Polar Bear Plunge 2023 — or, text “PLUNGE” to 243725. Those who ran into the waters included people from the 98 Rock team,...
inforisktoday.com
Cyberattack Wave on Healthcare Reaches Florida and Maryland
A wave of cyberattacks against U.S. hospitals shows no signs of abating as a Florida-based multistate healthcare system and a Maryland hospital curtail patient services. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is diverting emergency patients and is only accepting Level 1 trauma cases from its immediate vicinity while it deals with an "IT security incident" that occurred late Thursday night. The hospital did not immediately respond to Information Security Media Group's request for details including whether the incident involved ransomware.
Maryland bill beefs up funding for 988 hotline
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 988 suicide prevention and crisis lifeline is getting more funding thanks to the first bill passed in Maryland's senate. The bill is sponsored Sen. Malcolm Augustine of Prince George's County and has several cosponsors. It requires Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to put $12 million into the budget for the hotline in 2025.
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Virginia school districts scrambling to rework budgets after a $201 million 'error'
MANASSAS, Va. — The Prince William County School board said they're going to have some tough decisions to make. During their school board meeting Wednesday night John Wallingford, the Chief Financial Officer for PWCS told the board members that they'll be short $10,709,693 for the FY 2024 budget, because of the error made by the Virginia Department of Education.
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
7 Abandoned Places in Maryland That Will Haunt Your Dreams
When it comes to abandoned places, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these places are captivating and the ones we'll be discussing in this article are no exception. Keep reading to learn more about the seven creepiest abandoned places in Maryland.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 9