Developers Plan 60 Affordable Apartments on Griffin Road
Former Lakeland City Manager Gene Strickland has plans with two businesses to turn a piece of vacant land he currently owns on Griffin Road into a housing complex for people transitioning from homelessness or insecure housing. The plans are for a four-story building with 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments to...
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Officials issue boil water advisory for Poinciana area near Reedy Creek
Officials with the Toho Water Authority announced a boil water advisory is in effect for customers in the Poinciana area.
Winter Haven breaks ground on first affordable housing complex
The city of Winter Haven partnered with Blue Sky Communities developer to pull together $27 million in funding to help with the housing crisis.
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
Bay News 9
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
In Lakeland and beyond, work remains between police and people of color
State investigators are looking into the actions of four members of the Lakeland Police Department in a case that highlights some tension between Black people and police who are supposed to serve them.
sarasotamagazine.com
Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now
Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
fox13news.com
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
Pasco County Festivals February 2023
Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
South Florida Ave Aldi set to open Feb 16
The opening date for the new low-cost Aldi grocery store in South Lakeland has been set for Feb. 16, the grocery chain announced on its website. The new location, which will offer a small store experience and typically only one brand, is at 4532 Florida Ave. S. In addition to...
Lakeland Electric Looking at Lower Fuel Charge and Uptick in Base Rate
An unusually warm winter brings good news for Lakeland Electric customers: The utility’s fuel rate — which has been at its highest point ever since September — is poised to come down substantially in March. But April will likely see a slight increase in the base rate that utility customers pay.
fox13news.com
New Pasco fire station designed to prevent life-threatening illnesses
Pasco County recently held a ribbon-cutting for its new Station 9 off State Road 52 and the Suncoast Parkway. The chief said the station will serve as a blueprint for new stations.
fox13news.com
Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
Lakeland shooting rocks community
Terry Coney, president of the NAACP’s Lakeland Branch, said the community needs to come together to support the shooting victims, the officers, and their families who will all be affected. Then, the neighborhood will need to dig deep and address the root causes of any issues. Coney also asked...
wild941.com
Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus
Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
fox13news.com
Mosaic sells golf resort built on phosphate land for $160 million
BOWLING GREEN Fla. - One of Florida’s most unusual and upscale golf resorts has been sold. Streamsong Resort in South Polk County sits on 7,000 acres of former phosphate mining land that was owned by the Mosaic Company. Now it's been sold for $160 million to Lone Windmill LLC.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire
BRANDON, Fla. - Before the pandemic struck the rest of the world in March of 2020, the Wooten family lost everything. A neighbor's shed caught fire next to their home and quickly spread over the fence and onto their roof, burning everything down with it except the foundation. With their home left in ashes, the Wooten's spent the pandemic and past few years living without their forever home, until Friday.
