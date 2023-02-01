Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO