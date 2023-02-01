ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

LkldNow

Developers Plan 60 Affordable Apartments on Griffin Road

Former Lakeland City Manager Gene Strickland has plans with two businesses to turn a piece of vacant land he currently owns on Griffin Road into a housing complex for people transitioning from homelessness or insecure housing. The plans are for a four-story building with 60 one- and two-bedroom apartments to...
LAKELAND, FL
tourcounsel.com

Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida

Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
LAKE WALES, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now

Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Grant Piper News

Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

South Florida Ave Aldi set to open Feb 16

The opening date for the new low-cost Aldi grocery store in South Lakeland has been set for Feb. 16, the grocery chain announced on its website. The new location, which will offer a small store experience and typically only one brand, is at 4532 Florida Ave. S. In addition to...
LAKELAND, FL
fox13news.com

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland shooting rocks community

Terry Coney, president of the NAACP’s Lakeland Branch, said the community needs to come together to support the shooting victims, the officers, and their families who will all be affected. Then, the neighborhood will need to dig deep and address the root causes of any issues. Coney also asked...
LAKELAND, FL
wild941.com

Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus

Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough family's home rebuilt after losing everything in a fire

BRANDON, Fla. - Before the pandemic struck the rest of the world in March of 2020, the Wooten family lost everything. A neighbor's shed caught fire next to their home and quickly spread over the fence and onto their roof, burning everything down with it except the foundation. With their home left in ashes, the Wooten's spent the pandemic and past few years living without their forever home, until Friday.
TAMPA, FL

