Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Estate of Joyce M. O’Bryant
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Joyce M. O’Bryant, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Joyce M. O’Bryant. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Douglas O’Bryant/Leon Brown/Shakar Irie...
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: The town showed up
Ain’t Quincy swell….the whole towne comes out for Ground Hog Day…
Plumas County News
Request For Proposals
Notice is hereby given that Feather River Community College District (‘College’) is issuing a Request for Proposal (‘RFP’) from qualified firms with the capacity and expertise to provide Financial Audit Services. The RFP document is available in electronic format online at: www.frc.edu/businessservices/purchasing. Any questions, interpretations or...
Plumas County News
Sierra County’s Poetry Out Loud finalists named
The fifth annual Poetry Out Loud County finals for Sierra County were held on Friday, Feb. 3, in the student lounge of Downieville High School, with three student participants, and over 20 people in attendance. Poetry Out Loud, an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, began in 2005 on a national and statewide basis. In California, it is administered by the California Arts Council, and in Sierra County by the Sierra Arts Council.
Plumas County News
Plumas County 2021 Wildfires Long-Term Recovery Plan Community Meetings
Plumas County, in collaboration with the Dixie Fire Collaborative, invites you to attend:. Plumas County 2021 Wildfires Long-Term Recovery Plan Community Meeting. Learn more about the current efforts to develop a countywide Wildfire Long-Term Recovery Plan. Tell use your community recovery Vision and Values. Give feedback on proposed projects and...
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
Plumas County News
PUSD superintendent addresses recent school threats and protocols
Last fall there was just one school threat or “suspicious activity,” as Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick characterized it, but in the past couple of weeks there have been incidents at five campuses. During an interview Feb. 3, Roderick discussed the uptick in instances and how...
Plumas County News
Chester Elementary Principal calls for parent information meeting regarding school incident
Due to a myriad of calls from Chester Elementary School parents, principal Scott Cory asked Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick to come to Chester and meet with parents to answer questions about a Jan. 25 student ‘incident’ at the school. The incident consisted of a verbal threat from one student to another. At the outset of the meeting, several questions were about why the parents weren’t notified until the next morning. Superintendent Broderick explained that the protocols set up at the district were not followed exactly, which caused some confusion and delay in the process.
Plumas County News
Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce meeting this Monday, Feb. 6
An Indian Valley chamber of commerce meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 6, from 6-8 p.m. in the Gem and Mineral room of the Indian Valley museum. If you cannot attend in person, there will be a Zoom meeting available. The Chamber of commerce is more than just a group...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise home is the first in California to get special wildfire designation
PARADISE, Calif. - The state’s first newly constructed home with special wildfire designations is located on Dean Rd. in Paradise. The home received Wildfire Prepared Home Plus designation under the Wildfire Prepared Home program of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The materials used for the home...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s blotter Jan. 26-29: Schoolyards are tough, cold brings plenty of problems
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Jan. 26-29 January 26. Don’t come...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dead in shooting near Town Market
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting in Oroville near the Town Market at 4855 Lincoln Boulevard killed a man. BCSO says all northbound traffic on Lincoln Boulevard is blocked just past Virginia Avenue. BCSO says deputies pulled over a person on Ophir Road but...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash near Sacramento River
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 8:14 P.M. UPDATE - A woman is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 32 near the Sacramento River in Butte County, according to the CHP dispatch. CHP says the crash occurred just after 3 p.m., when a 2002 Acura was traveling northbound on Highway 32, east of Gianella Road, turned into the left, eastbound lane and directly into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet truck. Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to evade the oncoming Acura but was unsuccessful and was struck head-on.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify man killed in shooting near Town Market
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near South Oroville Thursday night. Deputies say 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville was shot in the 4800 block of Lincoln Boulevard and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened around...
actionnewsnow.com
2 crashes on HWY 99 in nearly the same spot slow down evening traffic
CHICO, Calif. - Two crashes occurred near the same spot along California Highway 99 near Eaton Road. Action News Now confirmed with CHP in the first crash south of Eaton Road, two sedans collided, and one northbound lane is closed. Additionally, one person experienced minor injuries. CHP says the closed lane will reopen shortly.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary Jan. 27, 2023
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Jan. 20……….. 38……….. 19……….. 0.0. Jan. 21……….. 39……….. 17……….. 0.0. Jan. 22……….. 44……….. 17……….. 0.0.
Comments / 0