Plymouth, MI

WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson intended for it to be incentive...
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side. It happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Marathon on Plymouth Road and Schafer Highway. 7 Action News obtained video of the incident from the attorney of the man who was shot.
Ukrainian Americans use blood drive to give back to supporters

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine approaches, Ukranian Americans in metro Detroit are working to give back to those who have supported them. Thursday, dozens of people showed up to the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren for the Forever Grateful Blood Drive.
Agents seize dolphin skull found inside luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

Federal agents at Detroit Metro Airport discovered a dolphin skull inside a piece of luggage that came into the United States. According to Customs and Border Protection, the luggage was separated from its owner during transit, and when it was coming back into the U.S., routine x-ray screening found what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.
