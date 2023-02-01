Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor students call for more regulation, mental health resources after classmate dies on campus
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students and parents in the Ann Arbor Public Schools district are calling for more regulation and mental health resources following the death of a Pioneer High School student on campus. Fifteen-year-old Adriana Davidson was found dead on school grounds under the bleachers Monday afternoon...
Cass Tech community project helps Ghana women make feminine products
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're shining the light on Cass Tech and young students helping kids a world away in West Africa. The cloth on a table at Cass Tech is being cut and sorted into piles by these young students. Their diligent work is helping girls a world away.
A look inside Forgotten Harvest following Kelly Clarkson show $10K donation
OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Moments ago, the whole country watched and learned about the work being done at Forgotten Harvest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and 7 Action News got a behind-the-scenes view of the the organization’s commitment to the community and a huge surprise announcement. 7...
Pontiac-based shelter plans on expanding headquarters, allowing for 5 times the shelter capacity
(WXYZ) — Lighthouse, the nonprofit providing housing and support services for Oakland County families in need plans to expand its headquarters in 2024. The $20 million renovations will increase the shelter's short-term shelter capacity by 400%. According to the non-profit, if the site plan is approved, the renovations will...
WXYZ Editorial: Participate, learn, and celebrate Black History Month
WXYZ DETROIT — Black History Month 2023 is officially underway. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the achievements and contributions of African Americans. This longstanding tradition dates back to 1926 when it was established by noted scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Woodson intended for it to be incentive...
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
City considers resident-only parking in Brush Park due to LCA, other venue traffic
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Between games and concerts at downtown arenas, and a boom in Detroit's restaurant industry, parking in Detroit's Brush Park can seem impossible some nights. A woman who lives nearby told 7 Action News, "There’s been a couple nights when there’s been events at all three arenas and Fox Theater. I’ve given up and just driven to my parent's house and stayed the night there because I can’t find parking."
Detroit Riverwalk in running for best in the nation title, third year in a row
Over 25 miles long, Detroit's Riverfront is once again nominated as one of the best riverwalks in the country. The USA Today poll has 20 cities listed in the running for the coveted title, including Chicago, Boston, Nashville, New York, and Tampa Bay, to name a few. For the past...
Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state. State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
3 metro Detroit restaurants make Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat in America
Three metro Detroit restaurants were recently featured on Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in America for 2023. To create the list, Yelp reached out to people for their favorite dining spots, and then ranked each by a total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, geographic representation and more.
Property assessments show values in Detroit's Corktown soared 130 percent in a year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s going to likely cost you a bit more this year to buy a house in Detroit. The city revealed its assessment of property values. The average? A 20-percent increase for single-family homes compared to 2022. But some neighborhoods are seeing values doubling!. The Northend...
Michigan State Hockey battles with Notre Dame this weekend with seeding up for grabs
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Coming off a tough weekend where against Minnesota where the Spartans lost both games, Michigan State will be back at Munn Ice Arena, a place that has been kind to the Spartans this year. Munn has been loud and energetic this year, especially under first-year...
Bodies found in apartment ID'd as 3 missing men who disappeared after Detroit show was canceled
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted...
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side. It happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Marathon on Plymouth Road and Schafer Highway. 7 Action News obtained video of the incident from the attorney of the man who was shot.
Ukrainian Americans use blood drive to give back to supporters
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine approaches, Ukranian Americans in metro Detroit are working to give back to those who have supported them. Thursday, dozens of people showed up to the St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Warren for the Forever Grateful Blood Drive.
Domestic violence charges filed against man at center of low bond controvery
(WXYZ) — A day after his bond in his attempted murder case was revoked, Torrion Hudson is now facing domestic assault charges in connection with the weekend incident that led to the hearing in that case. Hudson has been charged with one count of Assault with Intent to do...
Agents seize dolphin skull found inside luggage at Detroit Metro Airport
Federal agents at Detroit Metro Airport discovered a dolphin skull inside a piece of luggage that came into the United States. According to Customs and Border Protection, the luggage was separated from its owner during transit, and when it was coming back into the U.S., routine x-ray screening found what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.
