ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MadameNoire

‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Is Back For Season 3, This Time With Michael Ealy

By Nahlah Abdur-Rahman
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7Hh5_0kZNvAmQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abhhb_0kZNvAmQ00

Source: Nagina Lane / iOne Digital



Tariq St.Patrick has a new obstacle in his way as he tries to figure out his life for himself while navigating the family trade. Michael Ealy joins the one of many Power spinoffs, created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. In his role in the Power Universe, Deadline reports that the Barbershop actor will be playing Detective Don Carter who, after losing his wife due to gang violence, is determined to rid New York city of the drug lords that run the “big, rich town.”

Of the latest cast addition, president of Starz original programming Kathryn Busby exclaims “ It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

The show was also just renewed for Season four ahead of its upcoming third batch of episodes. In the latest installment, Tariq will continue dealing with the ramifications of Zeke’s death, while still running his college campuse’s drug trade, and forging a hedge fund career path that may be as lucrative as the illegal one he only knows.

The college student, still in deals with the Tejada family spearheaded by R&B singer and actress Mary J. Blige, continues to fight to reunite with his mother and sister so his family can be whole again. However, if one is familiar with how things go in this crime drama, issues are sure to ensue that Tariq has to use his brains and streetsmarts inherited from his father Ghost to get him out of. With the recent showrunner shift to Brett Mahoney, according to The Hollywood Reporter , it is clear that this new season will heighten the drama in the sequel show.

RELATED CONTENT : Michael Ealy Just Told Us The Craziest Thing He’s Ever Done For Love And We’re Getting The Perfect Guy Vibes

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Matlock’ Reboot Starring Kathy Bates & ‘Good Fight’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Set for CBS

It’s a double dose of legal drama at CBS as the network has ordered pilots for two iconic television attorneys. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, CBS has given the green light to a Matlock reboot starring Kathy Bates as Madeline Matlock, and Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Wife/The Good Fight that will see Carrie Preston reprise her role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.
TVLine

Reboot Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu has pulled the plug on Reboot. The meta comedy has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed. Poking fun at the television’s industry’s resolve to reboot hit shows of yesteryear, the series centered on Hulu rebooting the fictitious early-aughts sitcom Step Right Up. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together in Season 1, they dealt with their “unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the official synopsis. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key as Reed, a fussy actor and Yale school of drama graduate who resents the family sitcom for ruining his career; Judy Greer as Bree Marie Jensen, a former...
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
TVLine

NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'

In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
Vibe

Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James

During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
urbanbellemag.com

RHOP Reunion: Candiace & Chris Drag Gizelle + Mia Makes Messy Accusations About Wendy

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett fell out. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant are no longer on good terms. Candiace takes issue with the accusations Gizelle made about Chris Bassett. Gizelle accused Chris of making her feel uncomfortable. She said he asked if they could speak privately. He allegedly was drunk. And she didn’t like that she was speaking to a married man alone in her dressing room. She didn’t think that was a good look for her reputation.
People

All About Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 2 Kids

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's kids are following in their footsteps. The Hollywood power couple, who have been married since 1988, are proud parents to two adult children: son Travis, 33, and daughter Sosie, 30. Both have pursued careers in the entertainment industry, with Travis working as a musician and producer, and Sosie becoming a successful actress in her own right.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’

Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
tvinsider.com

Grammys, Pedro Pascal on ‘SNL’ and ‘Last of Us,’ ‘Titanic’ at 25, ‘1923’ Returns

Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys from L.A., with musical highlights including an all-star 50th-anniversary hip-hop performance and special memorial tributes. Pedro Pascal hosts Saturday Night Live while his hit HBO thriller The Last of Us continues on Sundays. Director James Cameron revisits Titanic on the 25th anniversary of his blockbuster film. Just renewed for a second season, the hit Paramount+ Yellowstone prequel 1923 resumes its first.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Glorilla Shares Video for New Song “Internet Trolls”: Watch

Glorilla has shared a new song titled “Internet Trolls.” The fresh single arrives ahead of her performance at the Grammys this weekend, where she’ll join Missy Elliott, the Roots, Future, Lil Wayne, and many others in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop’s inception. (Glorilla is also nominated for the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for her breakout hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”) Check out the new “Internet Trolls” music video, directed by Troy Roscoe, below.
Deadline

Regina King & Freddie Highmore Executive Producing ‘The Comedown’ Series Adaptation In Works At Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Starz is developing The Comedown, a comedic drama series based on Rafael Frumkin’s book by the same name, sources tell Deadline. The project hails from Regina King’s Royal Ties Productions and Freddie Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures as well as TriStar Television, a division of Sony Pictures TV where The Good Doctor star Highmore has had an overall deal. A rep for Starz declined comment. Written by Gretchen Enders (WandaVision), The Comedown is a darkly comedic, multigenerational drama that explores delineating lines of race, class, religion, and time, through the story of two very different Cleveland families – one Black, one...
TEXAS STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt Puts Melody Shari’s Rumored Boyfriend on Blast + Her Mother Defends Him

Co-parenting has been a mess for Martell Holt and Melody Shari. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars Melody Shari and Martell Holt‘s controversial split played out on the show. So LAMH fans probably aren’t surprised that their co-parenting relationship is just as messy. However, there have been a couple of moments when it seemed like things improved. Melody invited Martell to join her vacation to Destin, Florida. She planned the trip for the kids. Plus, she also invited her mother, as well as Martell’s mother. Despite a couple of hiccups, the trip was going well. But things definitely took a turn after Martell invited the Scotts to join them. In particular, he told LaTisha Scott and Marsau Scott they could join him and Melody at the vacation rental. Apparently, they were already in town vacationing with their children.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Ryan Edwards: Whoops, I Was Wrong! Mackenzie Standifer Didn't Really Cheat on Me!

Ryan Edwards isn’t exactly known for his level-headed rationality. In fact, time and again, Ryan has demonstrated that his ability to control his impulses is roughly the same as that of a cranky toddler. So it should come as no surprise that Edwards is having some regrets about his...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy