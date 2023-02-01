‘Power Book 2: Ghost’ Is Back For Season 3, This Time With Michael Ealy







Tariq St.Patrick has a new obstacle in his way as he tries to figure out his life for himself while navigating the family trade. Michael Ealy joins the one of many Power spinoffs, created by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. In his role in the Power Universe, Deadline reports that the Barbershop actor will be playing Detective Don Carter who, after losing his wife due to gang violence, is determined to rid New York city of the drug lords that run the “big, rich town.”

Of the latest cast addition, president of Starz original programming Kathryn Busby exclaims “ It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

The show was also just renewed for Season four ahead of its upcoming third batch of episodes. In the latest installment, Tariq will continue dealing with the ramifications of Zeke’s death, while still running his college campuse’s drug trade, and forging a hedge fund career path that may be as lucrative as the illegal one he only knows.

The college student, still in deals with the Tejada family spearheaded by R&B singer and actress Mary J. Blige, continues to fight to reunite with his mother and sister so his family can be whole again. However, if one is familiar with how things go in this crime drama, issues are sure to ensue that Tariq has to use his brains and streetsmarts inherited from his father Ghost to get him out of. With the recent showrunner shift to Brett Mahoney, according to The Hollywood Reporter , it is clear that this new season will heighten the drama in the sequel show.

