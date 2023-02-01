SWV And Xscape Star In New 6-Part Series Airing In March On Bravo

Fans of ’90s R&B are in for a special treat with Bravo’s new six-part limited series, SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B . NBCUniversal and Bravo announced the series Jan. 31 by dropping the series’ first trailer.

The show will include SWV members Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. It will also star Xscape’s Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Tamika Scott.

Fans can expect to see the two groups prepare for a special one-night joint concert. With so many famous personalities in the mix , the show promises laughs, lighthearted moments and shady remarks.

Viewers will get a dose of ’90s nostalgia as SWV and Xscape pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives,” according to a press release shared with MADAMENOIRE . “The ladies will take viewers on the ultimate fan experience as they reveal the inner workings of putting on a live concert and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups.”

More details reveal a “bombshell revelation of the Scott sisters’ dark secret” threatens discord between Xscape. The girl groups go to war about almost everything, from set design to setlists to which group should headline.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B

Success isn’t anything new to either group. SWV, aka Sisters With Voices, is a multiplatinum and Grammy-nominated ensemble that’s sold over 30 million records worldwide. Xscape, known for hits including “Just Kickin It” and “Who Can I Run To?” achieved six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions studio produced The Queens of R&B . All the girl group members starring in the show are executive producers. Other EPs on the project include Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Patrick McCabe, James Brangert and Charles Davis.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premieres Sunday, March 5, 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

