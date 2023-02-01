ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Alabama Football: The ‘Long’ reason Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees

Alabama Football has a new Offensive Coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four-season, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience at Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons in South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach, and also the Offensive Coordinator in the three most recent seasons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a different kicker next season. According to Owner Jerry Jones, the team will be "starting over" at the position for next season after Brett Maher struggled down the stretch. Maher had a wild card game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he missed ...
FLORIDA STATE
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

