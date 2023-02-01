Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: The ‘Long’ reason Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees
Alabama Football has a new Offensive Coordinator. Nick Saban pulled Tommy Rees away from Notre Dame where he both played and coached. Rees passed for over 7,000 yards in his four-season, Fighting Irish playing career that ended with the 2013 season. He is 30 years old and has seven seasons of coaching experience at Northwestern and Notre Dame, along with one season with the NFL Chargers. For the past five seasons in South Bend, Rees has been the QB coach, and also the Offensive Coordinator in the three most recent seasons.
College football recruiting: Biggest winners and losers from signing day
National Signing Day has come and gone for college football recruiting and here’s a breakdown of the biggest winners and losers. National Signing Day certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to college football recruiting as there were a number of surprises on Wednesday. The biggest news was the...
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
Watch: Twin 4-star recruits Andrew and Michael Harris commit to different schools
We have already seen one pairing of blue chip 2023 prospects join their commitment at the hip. Carver (Ala). edge Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith made themselves a package deal – eventually settling on Alabama together. Many recruiting analysts expected to see another pair of teammates commit...
Division I university cheerleaders refuse to perform at basketball game after getting ignored on 'Women in Sports Day'
St. John's University cheerleaders wore "WE ARE WOMEN IN SPORTS" shirts to Wednesday's basketball game against Seton Hall in protest.
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
In-state 2024 DL reacts to Alabama offer: “I’ve been a Bama fan all my life."
In our late December piece that looked ahead to the 2024 class, BamaInsider listed in-state defensive lineman Malik Blocton as a name to watch out for. Not only had Blocton’s recruitment taken off in the previous few months during a stellar junior season, but he was also very much on Alabama’s radar.
Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate
The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Reacts To Alabama's Announcement
Earlier this week, Alabama launched a new name, image and likeness collective with the support of head football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne. Yea Alabama will allow fans to contribute money in a subscription-based model with 100-percent of the money going to the athletes. While ...
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
REPORT: HBCU hires former Florida State assistant as Head Coach to replace Ed Reed
The former Seminole assistant is moving up to the role of head coach for the first time in his college coaching career.
Football player sentenced for Michigan football tunnel fight
One player for the Michigan State football team has been formally sentenced for his part in the fight inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past season. Spartans defensive back Khary Crump has been given one year of probation and will also have to perform 80 hours of community service, according ...
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Announcement
The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a different kicker next season. According to Owner Jerry Jones, the team will be "starting over" at the position for next season after Brett Maher struggled down the stretch. Maher had a wild card game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he missed ...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Gymnastics Routine Video Goes Viral
Earlier this week, Olivia Dunne's TikTok account randomly disappeared. Luckily for her fans, it was quickly restored. Now that Dunne's account is back up, she's making sure she gives her followers some new content to enjoy. On Wednesday afternoon, Dunne posted a video of her training ...
'It's embarrassing for our sport.': Duke University women's basketball coach says her team played first half with the wrong ball
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
Report: Decision Reached On When Oklahoma, Texas Will Leave Big 12
Ever since Oklahoma and Texas announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, the two schools have been trying hard to accelerate the move and join in 2024 rather the scheduled date of 2025. But it appears that their efforts have been for naught. According to ESPN college football ...
