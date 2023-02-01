Rob Gronkowski Welcomes Tom Brady Into Retirement With Heartfelt Message

Rob Gronkowski, one of the league's greatest ever tight ends, shared all of his on-field successes with Tom Brady.

Gronkowski was the sole teammate of Brady's New England Patriots era to win a Super Bowl with him in 2021 as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Needless to say, the two share a brotherhood that extends beyond the field. After Brady released the news today of his retirement, Rob took to social media to post images of the two as Patriots and Buccaneers while congratulating the future Hall of Famer.

"Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club. You’re a legend and you always will be, my friend."

Gronkowski made lighthearted reference to both he and Brady coming out of retirement during their careers, in each instance to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Taking home a fourth Super Bowl ring was certainly worth the cost of playing an additional season for Gronkowski.

Both Gronk and Brady figure to be first-ballot Hall of Famers. Reporter Ben Axelrod noted that Gronkowski and Brady are forecast to be inducted in 2027 and 2028, respectively.