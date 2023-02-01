ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Quarterback Situation In Bad Shape Following Tom Brady's Retirement

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Tom Brady has reached a decision on his NFL future. The legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he will retire following 23 seasons in the league.

Brady's decision has ramifications for several NFL teams who hoped to woo the veteran in free agency during the offseason.

But the most impacted team is, no surprise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following Brady's decision to retire, his former team's quarterback situation is dire.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs now have just one quarterback under contract for the 2023 season, that being Kyle Trask. The former Florida star has appeared in just one game during his NFL career, attempting nine passes during the second half of the Bucs' meaningless Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons this season.

"With Tom Brady having retired today, the Buccaneers only quarterback under contract for the 2023 season is Kyle Trask," Schefter tweeted.

Veteran Blaine Gabbert has served as Brady's primary backup during his three seasons in Tampa, but Gabbert is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Obviously, the Buccaneers will look to add more players behind center prior to next season. The challenge could be out-bidding other NFL teams to find a serviceable option.

There are several teams with quarterback questions entering the 2023 campaign, including every squad in the NFC South. The Bucs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints could all have different quarterbacks starting next season than they did at any point this year.

With Brady gone, the Bucs' focus will likely be on building toward the future.

The franchise may be in for a lean year or two during that process, but the three consecutive playoff berths and Super Bowl victory it experienced with Brady at the helm certainly made signing him worth it.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Spotted On The Phone Looking Angry & Yelling After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady looked angry on Wednesday, February 1 — the same day he announced he would finally be retiring from the NFL. According to photos, the 45-year-old quarterback took a heated phone call while in Miami. A lip reader claimed Brady said, "Stop calling me" and "You say that today, and that's stupid." Brady replied, “Stay away from her, she’s hard work,” before asking, “What am I supposed to do?”“This has got to stop” and “You gotta come through" is what he said before the call ended. After the tense moment, Brady, who sported a white T-shirt and khaki pants,...
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

NFL Announces Punishment For Trent Williams' Body Slam

Unfortunately for the San Francisco 49ers, one of the most memorable moments from Sunday's NFC Championship Game came in the fourth quarter, when star offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed Eagles defender K'Von Wallace to the ground. Williams was ejected from the game for the WWE-worthy ...
WILLIAMS, CA
OnlyHomers

Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
TAMPA, FL
NBC New York

Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News

Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Video: Buccaneers Post Touching Tribute To Tom Brady

An unprecedented era in the NFL ended this week. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the league — "for good," he said — on Wednesday. The decision ends not only his 23-year professional career but his three-season tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs took to social media on Friday ...
TAMPA, FL
