Buccaneers' Quarterback Situation In Bad Shape Following Tom Brady's Retirement

Tom Brady has reached a decision on his NFL future. The legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he will retire following 23 seasons in the league.

Brady's decision has ramifications for several NFL teams who hoped to woo the veteran in free agency during the offseason.

But the most impacted team is, no surprise, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following Brady's decision to retire, his former team's quarterback situation is dire.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Bucs now have just one quarterback under contract for the 2023 season, that being Kyle Trask. The former Florida star has appeared in just one game during his NFL career, attempting nine passes during the second half of the Bucs' meaningless Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons this season.

"With Tom Brady having retired today, the Buccaneers only quarterback under contract for the 2023 season is Kyle Trask," Schefter tweeted.

Veteran Blaine Gabbert has served as Brady's primary backup during his three seasons in Tampa, but Gabbert is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Obviously, the Buccaneers will look to add more players behind center prior to next season. The challenge could be out-bidding other NFL teams to find a serviceable option.

There are several teams with quarterback questions entering the 2023 campaign, including every squad in the NFC South. The Bucs, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints could all have different quarterbacks starting next season than they did at any point this year.

With Brady gone, the Bucs' focus will likely be on building toward the future.

The franchise may be in for a lean year or two during that process, but the three consecutive playoff berths and Super Bowl victory it experienced with Brady at the helm certainly made signing him worth it.