Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Bills' Josh Allen says Tom Brady's press conference was 'a little too sentimental for my liking'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the many holding on to the hope that Tom Brady will return for the 2023 season.
Tom Brady 'definitely did rig the system to get into the playoffs,' Rob Gronkowski jokes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed Rob Gronkowski onto his podcast on Monday before the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
“Stop Calling Me” Tom Brady yells aggressively into his Phone at daughter’s horse practice after retirement announcement
Tom Brady, known to many as “The GOAT” of the NFL was seen in a very intense situation while attending his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami. The photos taken of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback show him screaming into his cell phone. Brady’s announcement of...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but a former Pro Bowler thinks that actually may be beneficial for the AFC Championship.
China fumes after US pops its balloon, warns of possible ‘responses’ to ‘clear overreaction’
The Chinese government said it disapproves of the U.S. decision to shoot down an unmanned surveillance balloon and warned it may have "responses" to that action.
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad Johnson doesn't need flashy material things. In fact, the former Cincinnati Bengal says he never purchased real jewelry and constantly flew commercial during his career.
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Charles Barkley says Michael Jordan ‘went ballistic’ in their most recent conversation
The last time Charles Barkley spoke with Michael Jordan was close to a decade ago. Aapparently, Jordan cursed Barkley out during their last phone call.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Tom Brady says 49ers’ quarterback injuries left San Francisco with ‘no chance to compete’ in NFC title game
Tom Brady said Monday the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback woes in the NFC championship game left them "no chance to compete" against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jane Fonda says her 'knees gave way' when she met 'gorgeous' Tom Brady: 'I had to hold onto something'
Jane Fonda described becoming starstruck when she met her "80 For Brady" co-star Tom Brady. "My knees gave way," she said at the film's premiere on Friday night.
Patrick Mahomes' father says son 'wholeheartedly thought' Bears would draft him
Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said his son believed that he would be a Chicago Bear back in 2017 on draft night.
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
Controversial former NBA player says Colin Kaepernick had 'most freedom' he ever felt after anthem protests
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf said he spoke with Colin Kaepernick shortly after the quarterback's national anthem protests, something the former NBA player did years prior.
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Hawaii woman found hogtied, strangled in bathtub in murder-suicide: Police
Johnalynn Ilae was found dead in a bathtub with zip ties around her wrist in an apartment in the Waikele area of Honolulu, Hawaii, police said.
