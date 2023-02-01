Hillsboro police arrest man wanted for murder in Intel parking lot
Steven Milner, 55, of Clackamas County, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of murdering Kenneth Fandrich, 56, of Oregon City, an Intel contractor.
