Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro police arrest man wanted for murder in Intel parking lot

By Troy Shinn
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

Steven Milner, 55, of Clackamas County, was arrested on Jan. 31 on suspicion of murdering Kenneth Fandrich, 56, of Oregon City, an Intel contractor.

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
