E-bike borrowing is coming to Tigard
Portland General Electric is providing a $105,800 grant that will directly benefit a library e-bike pilot program.
Portland General Electric is providing a $105,800 grant that will directly benefit a library e-bike pilot program.
The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0