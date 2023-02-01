ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

E-bike borrowing is coming to Tigard

By Ray Pitz
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmesT_0kZNuidD00

Portland General Electric is providing a $105,800 grant that will directly benefit a library e-bike pilot program.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland to open its first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR
The Daily Score

With Flexibility Over Parking, Oregon Homebuilders Get to Work

At the start of 2023, new rules to lift parking requirements went into effect across Oregon. Already, they’re helping the state make progress on its ambitious plan to address Oregon’s severe housing shortage, legalizing housing projects that had been blocked by local governments on the basis of parking minimums.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Multnomah County says it plans to pay landlords a year’s rent to rapidly house people living in tents in, near downtown Portland

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced a plan Friday to quickly house hundreds of people living unsheltered in and near downtown Portland by guaranteeing private landlords a year’s rent. The plan will build off the county’s successful 2022 Move In Multnomah pilot program, which used $4 million to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
SALEM, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: State Payroll Woes Continue

STATE PAYROLL WOES CONTINUE: Although the Oregon Department of Administrative Services insists it is rapidly solving problems with the new Workday payroll and HR management system it implemented Jan. 3, many state employees—and their dependents—remain ballistic. They’re frustrated because child support and alimony have gone unpaid as a result of erroneous paychecks. “It’s a total, unmitigated disaster,” says Marc Abrams, a vice president at the Oregon chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 300 attorneys at the state Department of Justice. “I’ve got 30 members who got paid too little and 15 who got paid too much, and everybody hates it because it’s not getting fixed.” Five public employee unions have filed grievances, and AFSCME sued in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Jan. 31, “seeking a court order requiring the state of Oregon to fix its payroll system.”
PORTLAND, OR
forestgrovenewstimes.com

UGB is expanding again in Washington County

In its first-ever "land swap," Metro agreed Thursday, Feb. 2, to allow Tigard to move forward with the next phase of River Terrace, two years ahead of schedule, by expanding Tigard's urban growth boundary. On Thursday, the Metro Council approved Tigard’s River Terrace 2.0 — 500 acres of land near...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s New Main Street Is in Lake Oswego

To hear Jordan Schnitzer tell it, Portland is circling the drain. Schnitzer, whose real estate holdings are mostly outside of Portland but whose headquarters is a stone’s throw from Pioneer Courthouse Square, thinks the city has too many taxes, too many tents, not enough cops, and almost no leaders who understand why members of the business sector are beating feet out of town.
PORTLAND, OR
waheagle.com

Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard

Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
876
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy