Prendergast Library Hosting Book Club With A Twist
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Prendergast Library continues its commitment to encouraging Jamestown residents to read. In fact, they are launching a new adult book club that comes with a twist. “At the beginning of the year, a lot of people have New Year’s resolutions to read...
Looking for love? Try speed dating at the Erie Humane Society
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, but that love doesn’t only have to be for humans, it can also be for our furry friends. That’s why the Erie Humane Society wants to help residents find their forever pet at their Shelter Speed Dating event on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 […]
explore venango
Franklin on Ice Festival Kicks Off the Season with Ice Sculptures, Indoor and Outdoor Activities
FRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – Franklin Fine Arts Council’s (FFAC) annual Franklin On Ice festival kicks off today, starting at 10:00 a.m. (Archived photo above: A sculpture from Franklin On Ice 2021. Photo by Ron Wilshire.) Visitors can tour the park and admire the ice sculptures created by DiMartino...
Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show
Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
PA Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of late Erie County EMT
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the line of duty. Flags will remain […]
Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories
There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
“Almost a Year in the Making”
WARREN, Pa. – A vision that began 11 months ago came to fruition on Thursday as Lawson’s West End Take Out officially cut the ribbon on their new Pennsylvania Avenue location. The restaurant has been a staple on Warren’s west end for takeout and delivery for 24 years....
Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment
Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
Confusion took hold as Erie High was placed on soft lockdown
Thursday afternoon, Erie High School entered a “soft lockdown.” This came after staff members were notified that a weapon might be in the building. Students remained in their third-period classes while police swept the building. No weapon was found at Erie High School, but parents and students said that it was quite a confusing situation, […]
Erie Sports Commission Celebrates Record Breaking Year
The Erie Sports Commission is celebrating a decade of promoting Erie County as a premier, four-season sporting event destination. The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) broke organizational records in 2022 by hosting more events than ever before and generated nearly $21 million in estimated economic. The ESC hosted 74 events in...
Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap
Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
Erie's Public Schools Addresses Soft Lockdown at Erie High School
Erie High School was placed on a soft lockdown for a while Thursday afternoon after staff was notified about a weapon possibly being in the building, according to a statement from Erie's Public Schools. Students were kept in their classrooms during the lockdown and while police conducted a search. No...
Escaped Warren Woman Located
WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPY ALERT! PUPPIES! Our Wet Nose Wednesday with the Erie Humane Society! PUPPY ALERT!
We will meet one of these puppies today! They are up for adoption through the Erie Humane Society and I CANNNNNOT WAIT! I’m not sure which one is coming in this morning..they said whichever is the cleanest when they go in this morning. Hahahahahhaa. Puppies can get a bit messy but I love them ALL. It doesn’t matter…clean or messy! Look at these faces! I cannot.
A story of an extended school day
It was one winter morning on December 14. A seemingly regular school day, little snow on the ground in the small town of Corry, Pennsylvania. The students began their routine of getting to school as slowly as possible without being late. They were in no rush. It was a Wednesday and the students were all ready for the weekend and winter break (myself included). Little did we know, we were in for a big surprise. As we were getting into school, receiving our breakfast, and mentally preparing ourselves for the day, we heard unbelievable news. The weather had rapidly changed into a winter blizzard and the snow was coming down inches in just minutes. At this rate we were going to be trapped at the school.
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
The Benefits of Ping Pong for Parkinson's Patients
As the temperatures continue to drop, many folks are looking for indoor activities to stay busy. There's one indoor sport that can be played from anywhere as long as you have a table. We're talking about table tennis, or more commonly known as ping pong. Many people play the sport...
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
Erie man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl, meth distribution
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A former resident of Erie was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Feb. 1 for violating federal narcotics laws. Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 32, conspired to distribute “multi-kilogram quantities” of cocaine, about 1.7 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills (about 15,000 pills), and methamphetamine in the Western District of Pennsylvania from February 2022 through […]
