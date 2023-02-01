It was one winter morning on December 14. A seemingly regular school day, little snow on the ground in the small town of Corry, Pennsylvania. The students began their routine of getting to school as slowly as possible without being late. They were in no rush. It was a Wednesday and the students were all ready for the weekend and winter break (myself included). Little did we know, we were in for a big surprise. As we were getting into school, receiving our breakfast, and mentally preparing ourselves for the day, we heard unbelievable news. The weather had rapidly changed into a winter blizzard and the snow was coming down inches in just minutes. At this rate we were going to be trapped at the school.

CORRY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO