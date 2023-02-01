ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco 49ers must decide between 'two starters' at quarterback

By Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

A quarterback competition is imminent in the Bay Area.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Wednesday and shed some light on the team’s quarterback situation.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” Shanahan said. “When you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.”

The two starters the 49ers believe they have are Trey Lance and Brock Purdy -- two quarterbacks on rookie contracts. They aren’t going to persuade Tom Brady to unretire, search around for another veteran signal-caller or invite Jimmy Garoppolo back for another trial run.

Shanahan shut the door on a Garoppolo, who signed a one-year restructured contract in 2022, return next season.

“No, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said.

More: Brock Purdy suffers complete UCL tear, likely to require surgery

NFL newsletter: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lu8WT_0kZNudDa00
Brock Purdy had won seven consecutive starts before the 49ers' loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game. Tony Avelar, AP

The 49ers are moving forward with two young quarterbacks who are both currently injured. Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the 31-7 NFC championship game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and is expected to be sidelined for six months . Lance sustained a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 . They were two of the four quarterbacks to go down in what was a snake-bitten position group for San Francisco this year.

But prior to Purdy’s injury, he had been a revelation. He won each of his first seven career starts, including playoffs, and is the fifth rookie QB to start and win in the divisional round. It’s not lost on the franchise that he helped lead them to the doorstep of a Super Bowl berth.

When it comes to Lance, the 49ers invested a lot in the dual-threat quarterback. San Francisco traded three first-rounders and a third-round pick to acquire him in the 2021 NFL draft .

Purdy is currently a better pocket passer and more accurate. He completed 67% of his passes and had a 107.3 passer rating in the regular season. Lance has a stronger arm, is more mobile, exudes potential, but is still raw. He’s completed roughly 55% of his passes and has a 84.5 passer rating in eight career games.

Lance is expected to be back by OTAs. Purdy’s return to the field could come around training camp.

“The bottom line is you better have a quarterback you really believe in because it’s such an important position. There happens to be two young guys that we really like,” Lynch said.

The 49ers “really like” Lance and Purdy, but when the two are both healthy presumably around training camp, it sets the stage for a difficult conundrum. Who is going to start at quarterback for a franchise that’s been to two consecutive NFC championship games? If the 49ers answer the question correctly it could be what catapults them over the hump.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: San Francisco 49ers must decide between 'two starters' at quarterback

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: All signs point to potential 49ers defensive coordinator candidate landing with Vikings

One potential candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job appears to be heading to the Minnesota Vikings. Mike Klis, of 9News in Denver, reported the Broncos have released defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from his contract despite their efforts to keep him in Denver. Klis also reported “all signs point to Evero as (Vikings’) DC.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Jerry Jones Sends Message To Cowboys Fans, Hits San Francisco 49ers With a Stray Shot

Another NFL season is almost over, which meant another soul-crushing playoff exit for America’s Team. After last year’s debacle where Dak Prescott ran out the clock on a QB scramble at home against the 49ers, the two teams met up again in the postseason, this time in San Fran. More hijinks ensued as Prescott threw a pair of interceptions, then only got the ball six yards downfield on the final desperation play. Niners win, Cowboys lose, and once again, in embarrassing fashion.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea

The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
Yardbarker

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Falcons? League Insider Says 'Good Fit'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is looking for a new home this offseason. As an impending free agent, the Niners are choosing to move forward with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are on rookie contracts. That means Garoppolo becomes one of the top options for teams...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

767K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy