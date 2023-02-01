Read full article on original website
WTOP
Police: Handgun found at Prince George’s Co. middle school
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating after they said a student brought a loaded gun to William Wirt Middle School on Thursday. A different student alerted school security around 11:40 a.m. that the 13-year-old now under investigation had a firearm on them, according to authorities. The student...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
fox5dc.com
N-word written on locker at Gaithersburg High School; MCPS launches investigation
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Hate-based graffiti was found Wednesday in the boy's locker room at Gaithersburg High School. The school's principal, Cary Dimmick, sent home a letter to families notifying them of the discovery. Within the letter, Principal Dimmick says a student made the "unacceptable decision" to scratch the N-word into...
Teen dies in hospital after apparent overdose at Arlington high school
A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.
WTOP
Mayor Bowser defends DC’s ‘safe passage’ program after deadly shooting
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser reaffirmed her support for the Safe Passage Safe Blocks program following a shooting earlier in the week that left a man, who worked for the program, dead. “We think it’s a very important program to our overall public safety apparatus,” she said Friday. “We’re at over...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. council holds safety forum to hear public crime concerns
Amid a rise in crime and gun violence, residents of Prince George’s County in Maryland were able to voice their concerns about the community at a forum on Saturday. Prince George’s County Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay told WTOP that the public safety forum presented an opportunity for dialogue between constituents and stakeholders, and that its purpose was to hear more about the community’s concerns and to talk about what can be done to mitigate the issues.
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
Maryland police are investigating two separate fatal pedestrian incidents. Maryland State Police said the fatal pedestrian crash happened Thursday evening in the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Prince George’s County. At around 7:45 p.m., a white truck ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who...
Bay Net
Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
13-Year-Old Hid Loaded Gun In Drawer At Prince George's County Middle School
An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old middle school student reportedly brought a gun into a Prince George's County school, authorities say. The 13-year-old reportedly brought the loaded weapon into William Wirt Middle School, located in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville, according to Prince George's County police. A student alerted...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Arlington County teen found unresponsive in high school bathroom dead
An Arlington County teen found unresponsive in a high school bathroom from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday has died. The teen was found unresponsive in a bathroom at Wakefield High School Tuesday morning, according to Arlington County Police. Four other teens were evaluated on the scene by medics. The...
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
WTOP
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
arlnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Key School community reeling from reportedly botched response to written, racist threat of gun violence
(Updated on 02/03/23 at 11:55 a.m.) Many parents of children at Key Elementary School are outraged at the way a possible threat of gun violence by a student was handled by administrators. The mother of the child who was targeted told ARLnow what happened the day the threat occurred, on...
Teen Charged With Making Anti-Semitic Calls To Jewish Rockville Outreach Center During Hanukkah
Police say that a teenage member of the community has been identified as the suspect who made anti-Semitic phone calls to the Jewish Rockville Outreach Center at the beginning of Hanukkah last year. A 17-year-old Montgomery County teenager - whose name will not be released - is facing charges for...
mocoshow.com
Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
Prince George’s County officers have started a homicide investigation after discovering a woman dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment. The department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m. County fire officials said an unidentified woman was...
Threatening Message Found Written At Fairfax City Middle School, Police Say
There will be an increased police presence at a Fairfax City middle school on Thursday morning after a threatening message was found inside the building.Shortly before noon on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fairfax City Police Department issued an alert to the community advising that students at Kather…
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Classes canceled at Wakefield High School on Friday after armed police search
ARLINGTON, Va. — Classes are canceled at Wakefield High School on Friday, officials announced Thursday evening. This comes after video showed the scary moments Arlington County Police officers searched classrooms while carrying long guns during a temporary lockdown Thursday. "We will keep the building open during normal hours to...
