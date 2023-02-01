ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Police: Handgun found at Prince George’s Co. middle school

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating after they said a student brought a loaded gun to William Wirt Middle School on Thursday. A different student alerted school security around 11:40 a.m. that the 13-year-old now under investigation had a firearm on them, according to authorities. The student...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students

BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. council holds safety forum to hear public crime concerns

Amid a rise in crime and gun violence, residents of Prince George’s County in Maryland were able to voice their concerns about the community at a forum on Saturday. Prince George’s County Council Vice Chair Wala Blegay told WTOP that the public safety forum presented an opportunity for dialogue between constituents and stakeholders, and that its purpose was to hear more about the community’s concerns and to talk about what can be done to mitigate the issues.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal

Maryland police are investigating two separate fatal pedestrian incidents. Maryland State Police said the fatal pedestrian crash happened Thursday evening in the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Prince George’s County. At around 7:45 p.m., a white truck ran a red light and struck a pedestrian who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Threat Of Violence Being Investigated In Charles County

LA PLATA, Md. – On February 3, a school resource officer was made aware that a student at Milton Somers Middle School was involved in an altercation with another student after school hours. After the altercation, the student sent a group message using a social media platform to other...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Juvenile Stabbed Inside Home in Potomac Thursday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Thursday night in Potomac. According to MCPD,. “Officers responded to the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road for a report of a stabbing. A juvenile victim was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.” This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time. All parties involved in the incident are juveniles, so information provided by MCPD is limited. WUSA9 reports that the stabbing is “believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac.” We will post an update if additional information is released.
POTOMAC, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide

Prince George’s County officers have started a homicide investigation after discovering a woman dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment. The department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m. County fire officials said an unidentified woman was...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy