KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs. David...
Camp Hot Wells, Greg Simmons: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Last week was marked by bad news about power outages, a bribery investigation and property taxes being due. But there was one bright spot.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in Texas
TEXAS - During the early years of hot dogs, hot dog carts in Texas sold two for five cents, the cost has gone up a few bucks, but Texas is still the place to find some unique hot dog joints. These frankfurters were served with mustard, ketchup, and pickle relish. The third most popular condiment was chili. Now you can find them everywhere, and listed below are a few of our favorite Texas hot dog spots.
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
news4sanantonio.com
Here's what you missed at the Alamo Rodeo Round Up
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Rodeo Round-Up encouraged visitors to learn more about the Alamo Saturday. The event started Saturday morning and offered free living history programming just in time for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The cowboy-themed day featured live demonstrations focusing on the weapons of...
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
San Antonio's diverse language portfolio
From French to Arabic, here's a breakdown of some of the languages you may hear in the Alamo City.
H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Three of five of this week's most-visited food stories shared grand opening and reopening details for chain eateries.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
Greg Simmons appears ready to combat DWI charges. Here's what we know.
Greg Simmons prepares to fight DWI charges from his recent arrest.
15 romantic spots that San Antonio couples should visit
Crazy in love? Visit these romantic gems.
East Coast sandwiches and soup arrive in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
East Coast cheesesteaks, hoagies, and soup are headed to Beacon Hill.
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
San Antonio 'Daytime' host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
He was arrested on Friday morning.
Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio bigger than ever
The elotes are back.
