Kentucky State

WATE

Smoky Mountain Forecast 2/5

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 2/5

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Voices of the Valley: Rev. Harold Middlebrook

WATE's Tearsa Smith sat down with Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook to discuss his life and what it was like to fight for civil rights in the 60s alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Middlebrook also discussed how he still champions equality today.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVQ

A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
LEXINGTON, KY
WATE

The Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey

A Black man born during slavery is now known as the Godfather of Tennessee whiskey.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky weekend forecast: Gorgeous, but gusty winds hold us back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Not a bad Friday, just a bit on the cold side. Wind chills are in the teens most of the day with gusty winds and high temperatures only near 30. At least we had a lot of sun. Plenty more where that came from too as high-pressure rolls in over the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky

I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
MINNESOTA STATE
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
kyweathercenter.com

It’s Groundhog Day… Again

Good Thursday and Happy Groundhog Day! A southern winter storm is grazing far southern Kentucky early today as we focus on a blast of cold for the next couple of days. This will knock our wind chills way down and may even be accompanied by a few flakes on Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Knoxville singer competing in songwriting contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Aspiring and established songwriters are being given the opportunity to show off their sound. The Tennessee Songwriters Week returns as with more than 1,000 songwriters competing for their chance to play The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The café has gotten national recognition as being the music venue that has kickstarted so many aspiring and established songwriters all over the country.
KNOXVILLE, TN

