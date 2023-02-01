Read full article on original website
Related
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
6 new Netflix releases that better be on your binge list next week
Netflix has kicked off 2023 in fine form, already dropping a slew of buzzy new releases like Ginny & Georgia — Season 2 of which, in its first week, managed to rack up a staggering 180.4 million hours viewed to become the #1 Netflix show in the world. The...
msn.com
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2
Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Digital Trends
6 movies coming in February you need to watch
The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.
The 2 upcoming Prime Video series everyone will be talking about
I can already tell I’m going to be watching a lot more Prime Video series this year. If you were a fan of the bestselling 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid — with its story told in the form of a fake oral history about a fictional but very Fleetwood Mac-esque 70s band — you already know one of the reasons why.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King breaks down what Netflix’s new password sharing policy really means for subscribers
Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing has plenty of users concerned. While the news isn’t shocking (Netflix announced the move in ealy 2022) the internet is abuzz with curiosity, outrage, and irritation at the company’s move. Twitter is rife with frustrated Netflix members and for good reason....
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
CNET
Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
CNET
HBO Max: The 23 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
Skimming through HBO Max for what to watch tonight?. Despite the Warner Bros. Discovery TV and movie cull of 2022, there's still a superlative collection of titles to catch. It helps that HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics all live under the HBO Max roof. Plus, check out what's coming to the streamer each month.
Paramount+ Removes 9 Shows Ahead of Showtime Merger — Have These 5 Original Series Been Cancelled?
The great streaming purge continues. Ahead of a planned merger with Showtime, Paramount+ has removed nine original series from its platform, including The Real World: Homecoming, comedies Guilty Party (starring Kate Beckinsale), No Activity (starring Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows) and Players, and the live-action children’s show The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder — none of which have been formally cancelled as of press time. In addition, Paramount+ has scrubbed previously axed series Coyote (starring Michael Chiklis), The Harper House, Interrogation (starring Peter Sarsgaard) and The Twilight Zone (2019). TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment. The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set...
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To Disney+ in February 2023
With February 2023 officially underway, Disney+ has shared its slate of new programming for the month. This month will see the streaming premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, as well as brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History.
Here's How Netflix's New Password Sharing Rules Will Work After Crackdown
Stranger Things Season 6 isn't going to pay for itself.
After Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman Is Returning To HBO For New Series
Nearly four years after Big Little Lies ended, Nicole Kidman is returning to HBO for a new limited series.
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
NME
Netflix just made it harder to stream away from home
Netflix has announced the details of its password crackdown, making it impossible to use one account in several locations. The streaming giant had warned an update preventing users from sharing passwords across several devices last year, and have now shared the mechanics of the new system on their website. The...
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in February
Apple TV Plus is stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show. Like rivals Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus is filled with exclusive, original content. But...
January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’. Monthly totals nearly hit $600 million, but remain 28% down from 2019. If the January box office is any indication of how the rest of 2023 will play out, movie theaters should see a...
Sounds Like Netflix Made A Big Whoops When It Posted Its New Account Sharing Rule Changes This Week, Fans Are Not Pleased
Netflix may have messed up after posting its new account-sharing rules, and fans are not happy.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0