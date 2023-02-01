ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London Housing Authority votes to keep Imagineers staff

By Johana Vazquez
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

New London ― The Housing Authority is retaining employees hired by its outside management company after the company announced it would not renew its contract.

Last week the authority’s Board of Commissioners said Imagineers LLC, the management company it hired despite opposition in 2018, chose not to renew its contract with the authority. The contract expires Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, the commissioners gathered at City Hall to discuss scheduling and staffing in executive session.

The Housing Authority has four full-time employees and is supported by four full-time Imagineers employees, including Executive Director Kolisha Kedron and three maintenance workers: Glen Brown, Anthony Phillips and Robert Parker.

At last week’s meeting, Kedron expressed interest in staying with the authority.

“I am an Imagineers employee but I have always said I’m the executive director of the New London Housing Authority,” said Kedron. “My fiduciary responsibility has always been to this housing authority.”

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to hire all four Imagineers employees after their contract expires. The commissioners are Chairperson Candace Devendittis, Nancy Cole, Shannon Heap, Jon Persson and Willie Quinones.

At the meeting, the board also established its meeting schedule for the year. The board will return to in-person monthly meetings and a rotating schedule visiting all of its properties throughout the year. The meetings will be on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m.

The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 28 - George Washington Carver apartments

March 28 - George Washington Carver apartments

April 25 - Riozzi Court

May 23 - George Washington Carver apartments

June 27 - George Washington Carver apartments

July 25 - Williams Park

August 22 - George Washington Carver apartments

Sept. 26 - George Washington Carver apartments

Oct. 24 - George Washington Carver apartments

Nov. 28 - Gordon Court

Dec. 19 - George Washington Carver apartments

