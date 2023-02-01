Read full article on original website
Related
‘Knock at the Cabin,’ ’80 for Brady’ in Narrow Box Office Race for No. 1
After seven weekends at No. 1, the reign of “Avatar: The Way of Water” has come to an end, leaving newcomers “Knock at the Cabin” and “80 for Brady” to vie for the top spot. “Knock at the Cabin,” the latest from M. Night...
January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’. Monthly totals nearly hit $600 million, but remain 28% down from 2019. If the January box office is any indication of how the rest of 2023 will play out, movie theaters should see a...
‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February | Chart
An eclectic slate of releases this month includes the final “Magic Mike” movie and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”. A four-and-a-half-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for “Ant-Man,” with the latest Marvel sequel, once again featuring Paul Rudd in the leading role, topping Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated new movies coming out this month.
Fallon Isn’t Sweating the Chinese Spy Balloon: ‘The Spying Is Scary but the Balloon Part Makes It Kind of Cute’ (Video)
Some people might be concerned about the spy balloon detected over Montana this week, but not Jimmy Fallon. During his monologue on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” Fallon found the silver lining: “The balloon part makes it kind of cute.”. And then he did the...
How to Watch ‘Knock at the Cabin': Is the M. Night Shyamalan Film Streaming?
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” is the “Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable” director’s latest foray into fear. It asks the question: Save your family or save humanity? If you’re looking to find out how, where and when you can watch the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, we’ve got all your questions answered below.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Why ‘Freeridge’ Maintains the Spirit and Legacy of ‘On My Block’ – But Won’t ‘Replace’ It
(Spoiler alert: This article contains Season 1 spoilers for “Freeridge”). “Freeridge,” the spinoff to Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy “On My Block,” is not trying to recreate the mystical realism of its predecessor, according to leads Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bryana Salaz, who anchor the series with their brutally honest portrayal of two sisters often at odds with one another.
The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in February 2023
There is no lack of new movies to stream in February on the various major streamers, as blockbusters, dramas and underrated gems from 2022 all land on a combination of Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, Peacock, Prime Video and Hulu in February. Not only that, but newly added library titles include Oscar winners, ’90s favorites and movies guaranteed to bring a smile to you face. Quite literally whatever mood you’re in, we’ve got a curated pick just for you.
TheWrap
Why It’s So Important for DC’s New Regime to Get Its Reboot Right | Charts
Management of the valuable Warner Bros. Discovery franchise may have been messy, but demand for its movies and shows remains strong. DC Entertainment is looking to rethink its operating model, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran advancing “one creative vision,” as Safran recently put it. This means, among other things, that the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery unit will oversee the development of different types of content instead of having the development process spread along several subsidiaries.
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Returns With New Shorts From the Makers of ‘Wallace and Gromit,’ ‘Trollhunters’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’
When “Star Wars: Visions” debuted back in 2021, it was just what the doctor ordered. A collection of gorgeously animated shorts by some of Japan’s leading animation studios, the shorts offered up new sensibilities and visual styles that existed outside the comparatively stodgy realms of the live-action “Star Wars” franchise.
You Can Buy Ant-Man’s ‘100% Real’ Book That Was Once Just a Movie Prop: ‘How’s That for Meta?’ (Video)
Paul Rudd’s Marvel character Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, is coming out with a “100% real” book, and it’s all about his life and adventures. “Hi, I’m Paul Rudd. You might know me as Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man. Now, Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger, but he’s also a best-selling author. And now you can purchase, my, his, very real book ‘Look Out for the Little Guy,’” Rudd said in a promotional video for the book and upcoming film that was posted by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’
Bill Rouhana saw viewing habits changing. Now he’s on to the AVOD giant’s next big move. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment chairman and CEO Bill Rouhana has been a leader in media, entertainment and communications for more than 35 years. But the 67-year-old executive told TheWrap’s Office With a View that he never intentionally set out to work in media.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Intro — Get Your First Look at the Revamped Main Title Sequence (Exclusive Video)
The “Vanderpump Rules” main title sequence is among the most iconic openings on TV, often replicated by fans of the Bravo show, including Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence. Season 10 has a total revamp of the opening credits, and we spoke to Lisa Vanderpump herself about how the new intro (which you can watch above) came about.
Sylvester Stallone Goes Kardashian, Sets Family Docuseries at Paramount+ (Video)
“The Family Stallone,” a docuseries following prolific actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone and his family, will debut on Paramount+ later this spring, bringing the “Tulsa King” actor into the streamer’s reality fold. The show will star Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Falvin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, the latter of whom appear alongside Sly in a new Paramount+ Super Bowl spot released on Thursday that you can watch below.
‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic’ Review: Good Intentions Meet Tired Tropes
It’s interesting to look at the discrepancy between films made about disability in the U.S. versus abroad. For starters, there seems to be a greater interest in telling disabled stories overseas than there is here in the States. But that doesn’t mean that an increase in representation is all positive. In fact, in the case of the Finnish feature, “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” the lack of disabled people writing scripts still leads to questionable on-screen antics.
Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
”Finding two CEOs who are exceptionally good and share the burden of decision making on a 50-50 basis in all areas is almost impossible,“ one expert says. Netflix has long touted the benefits of its co-CEO model, which saw Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos working side by side under the title from July 2020 until last month.
Sony Pictures Classics Lands Sundance Audience Award Winner ‘The Persian Version’
Sundance hit “The Persian Version” is going to Sony Pictures Classics. The distributor has landed North American rights to the film in a competitive situation, SPC announced on Friday, adding the winner of the Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category to its slate. The film also picked up the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award (U.S. Dramatic Competition) at the 2023 festival.
Essence
WATCH: Take A Look Inside of Keke Palmer’s Disney Themed Baby Shower
On Saturday, February 4th, the Brooklyn Museum will be hosting its famous First Saturday event held on every first Saturday of every month. In celebration of Black History Month, Urban Outfitters is also having a pop-up at The Brooklyn Museum that day. Black artists that have shaped culture have created seven separate collections as part of Urban Outfitters’ celebration of Black History Month. Prominent artists such as Kehinde Whiley, Ron Bass, and Mía Lee, fashion brands PISHPOSH, Riveriswild, Electric Circus, and musician Oswan Benjamin. Each capsule collection is a perspective of the Black experience from their points of view. Four of those collections by Bass, Riveriswild, Benjamin, and Electric Circus will be featured at the Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday market from 5 pm to 10 pm.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0