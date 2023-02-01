ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

Knox Co. leaders present new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County leaders gathered to unveil a new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer, which is stocked with equipment many people use to move around, such as wheelchairs. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the new trailer would be used for emergency situations and in cases where...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
LUTTRELL, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
SWEETWATER, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman

Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
HARRIMAN, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy