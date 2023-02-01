Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
Related
Knox Co. leaders present new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County leaders gathered to unveil a new Emergency Mobility Equipment Trailer, which is stocked with equipment many people use to move around, such as wheelchairs. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said the new trailer would be used for emergency situations and in cases where...
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
Chinese ‘spy balloon’ may have crossed East TN
What some are referring to as a suspected Chinese spy balloon is expected to cross over Tennessee overnight. Here's when it might be over East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County
COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
2,260 calls to 988 suicide lifeline made from Knox County between July and November 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to state data, there were 2,260 calls to the 988 suicide prevention lifeline between July and Nov. 2022 in Knox County. The phone number is a quick way to access suicide prevention resources and connect with people who want to help others in crisis. State...
WATE
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified
Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
TBI investigating after man shot by Sweetwater Police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what lead to Sweetwater police shooting a man late Thursday evening.
KAT releases draft of reimagined transit network, asks for public input
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit is asking the public to provide feedback on a draft of a new bus transit network. The draft was developed based on input from the public and direction from the Knoxville Transportation Authority Board. The draft shows how the KAT bus network could...
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Monroe County Thursday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before midnight, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a call that a man was threatening family members with a firearm at a house on Raby Road in Sweetwater, a release stated.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
wivk.com
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department Arrest an East Knoxville Business Operator on Various Charges Including Counterfeiting
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime Unit issue a search warrant on an East Knoxville business which leads to a man being charged with counterfeiting charges. KCSO issued the warrant on Britney’s Purses and Accessories on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue which is operated by Vincent Jones....
Sevier Animal Care Center 'out of space,' adoption fees waived
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center said they were out of space on Friday, and said they needed people to foster or adopt some of the animals in their facility as they prepared to take in a "large animal control case." They said authorities responded to...
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. Fire crews responded to a crash at around 6:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found four cars had crashed with one person trapped and a driver ejected. Two...
Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire
UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died. The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday. Numerous photos illustrated happy...
bbbtv12.com
Man Struck and Killed by Train In Harriman
Harriman Police only as Carl Matthews, with no age or address given. A man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in Roane County. The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman and that a man was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.
Union County remembers fire victims with balloon release and candlelit vigil
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people died in late January in Luttrell due to a house fire. Four of them were children, and one was an adult. Their grandmother, Kelley Aljumaily, identified the children as 15-year-old Briseis Aljumaily, 5-year-old Gabriella Aljumaily, 5-year-old Evelyn Rose Cooper-Fortner and 9-year-old Audrie Quinn Cooper-Fortner.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0