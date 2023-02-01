Read full article on original website
Related
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
People with celiac disease may have greater risk of heart disease
People with celiac disease may be more likely to develop heart disease despite having fewer traditional heart risks than other folks.
EverydayHealth.com
Increased Stroke Risk From Diabetes and High Blood Pressure Might Peak in Middle Age
Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure have long been known risk factors for stroke. But a new study suggests that these two chronic health problems may make a bigger difference in stroke risk for middle-aged adults than for older people. “High blood pressure and diabetes are two important risk...
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health
Women who've had preeclampsia are at risk for heart attack and stroke years after their pregnancy. This early threat means women with a history of the blood pressure disorder would benefit from screening. Interventions to prevent heart problems should not wait until middle age. THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News)...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
MedicalXpress
How to reduce your risk for coronary artery disease
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease, diagnosed in more than 20 million people and responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the U.S, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the signs of coronary artery...
MedicalXpress
Lifestyle biomarker linked to high blood pressure, increased stroke risk among Black adults
Researchers have identified a lifestyle-related metabolite biomarker called gluconic acid that is associated with high blood pressure, increased risk of ischemic stroke, eating a Southern diet, lower level of education and lack of exercise, among Black adults, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
How Is Heart Disease Diagnosed?
Heart disease is a broad term for several conditions that affect the heart and its vessels, arteries, or valves. Coronary artery disease (blocked arteries) is the most common type of heart disease, but other types include congestive heart failure, and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm), among others.If you have symptoms of heart disease or may be at risk for developing a type of heart disease, it’s good practice to make an appointment with your healthcare provider or cardiologist (a doctor who specializes in the heart) for regular screenings.The testing measures that your healthcare provider will use depend on the specific type...
Stroke risk could be higher for women in early menopause: study
Women who don’t use hormone replacement therapy or go into early menopause could have a higher risk of stroke. A new study published in the journal Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, found that those with higher estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke. Scientists used data from 122,939 postmenopausal women living in China with an average age of 58, which included information about their lifestyle, reproductive health information, estrogen levels, number of pregnancies and oral contraceptive use. They used health insurance and disease registry data to conclude that 15,139 participants had a stroke...
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
MedicalXpress
Does lifetime exposure to estrogen affect risk of stroke?
People with a higher cumulative estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke, according to a new study published in the February 1, 2023, online issue of Neurology. The lower risk was found for both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage. An ischemic stroke is caused by...
Cumulative Exposure to Estrogen Linked to Lower Risk for Stroke
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Lifetime cumulative exposure to estrogen is associated with a reduced risk for stroke, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in Neurology.
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
labroots.com
Migraine History May Increase Risk for Pregnancy Complications
Women diagnosed with migraine prior to getting pregnant are at a significantly higher risk for pregnancy complications. The corresponding study was published in Neurology. A migraine is a moderate to severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. It may be experienced alongside symptoms such as nausea and increased sensitivity to light and sound. The condition occurs in up to three times as many women as men: whereas 1 in 5 women experience migraine throughout their lifetime, the same is true for 1 in 15 men.
Coffee consumption may be linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death
A new peer-reviewed paper has been published that seems to indicate that coffee consumption is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality. As I am writing this article while drinking a large cup of coffee, I can only say, "awesome!"
AMI, Stroke Risk Elevated for Women With Preeclampsia Within 20 Years
FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with a history of preeclampsia have a significantly increased risk for acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and ischemic stroke within and after 10 years of delivery, according to a study published online Jan.…
Comments / 0