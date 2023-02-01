ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Elon Musk acknowledges ‘fundamental’ flaw in Twitter over increased engagement for locked accounts

By Brady Knox
 3 days ago

Twitter C EO Elon Musk acknowledged a "fundamental" flaw in his newly acquired company. It allows users to drastically boost engagement by setting their accounts to private.

Users began "privating" their accounts last week in an attempt to test the Twitter algorithm — specifically whether their tweets would reach more users if set to private. When set to private, an account can only be viewed by its followers. Musk himself caught on to the trend and privated his account Wednesday.

He first caught on to the problem earlier that day when the user @libsoftiktok pointed it out. Musk replied that "something is wrong."

"Made my account private until tomorrow morning to test whether you see my private tweets more than my public ones," he tweeted shortly thereafter.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk.


Musk apparently found a major difference relatively quickly. He replied to another user who pointed out the problem.

"Something fundamental is wrong," he wrote.

Musk has freely interacted with other users throughout his tenure as CEO , sharing his progress in changing the company and expressing a willingness to listen to feedback. He has not yet disclosed what may be behind the "fundamental" flaw with the platform.

