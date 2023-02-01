ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Hunter Biden calls for criminal probes into effort to 'weaponize' laptop contents

By Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand, CNN
crossroadstoday.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
RadarOnline

Ex-Intelligence Chief ADMITS 'Significant Portion' Of Hunter Biden's Laptop 'Had To Be Real' Two Years After He Dismissed Scandal As Russian Disinformation

The former intelligence chief who previously claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign now admits a “significant portion” of the content found on the computer “had to be real,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Douglas Wise, who served as the former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was among 51 other intelligence agents who signed a letter in October 2020 indicating the content found on President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was inauthentic.But now, despite admitting the laptop and its contents were real and authentic, Wise says he does not regret signing the letter.“All of us figured that...
Mother Jones

More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
WILMINGTON, DE
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
msn.com

Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well

The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media

Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department...

