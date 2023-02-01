Hunter Biden calls for criminal probes into effort to 'weaponize' laptop contents

Read full article on original website
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Ex-Intelligence Chief ADMITS 'Significant Portion' Of Hunter Biden's Laptop 'Had To Be Real' Two Years After He Dismissed Scandal As Russian Disinformation
The former intelligence chief who previously claimed Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign now admits a “significant portion” of the content found on the computer “had to be real,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Douglas Wise, who served as the former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was among 51 other intelligence agents who signed a letter in October 2020 indicating the content found on President Joe Biden’s son’s laptop was inauthentic.But now, despite admitting the laptop and its contents were real and authentic, Wise says he does not regret signing the letter.“All of us figured that...
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman: Report
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would reportedly black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections.
More Classified Documents Found—This Time in Biden’s Garage
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a second batch of classified documents from the Obama administration had been found, this time in his garage in Wilmington, Delaware. Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Biden’s attorneys had found a batch of classified documents in the closet of a think tank in Washington, DC, that Biden had used after serving as vice president. Biden told reporters that he’s cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Charges against Hunter Biden could be imminent: Report
Hunter Biden could reportedly soon face charges concerning alleged illegal tax deductions as Republicans continue to investigate President Joe Biden's son and whether the president himself engaged in illegal efforts to profit from his position and protect his son.
How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire
When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches — as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Kamala Harris Subtly Emerges as Powerful White House Asset
She remains both a misunderstood and potentially potent force in politics, particularly as she works to elevate abortion rights.
Attorney general whom Hunter Biden demanded launch laptop inquiry has deep ties to first family
A high-ranking government official who has been asked by Hunter Biden to launch an investigation in connection to his abandoned laptop has long-standing ties to President Joe Biden and his family, records show.
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well
The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Buttigieg, two years into Biden’s Cabinet, ‘not planning on going anywhere’
"I don't have any plans to do any job besides the one I've got."
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.
Hunter Biden's attorneys asked the Justice Department in a letter to investigate allies of former President Donald Trump. Named in the request are Steve Bannon, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani's own attorney and the Wilmington computer repair shop owner, John Paul Mac Isaac who accessed and disseminated stolen personal data from his laptop.
Hunter Biden was reportedly pushed to ‘be more aggressive’ against critics by high-powered liberals
Hunter Biden's lawyers called on prosecutors to open criminal investigations into his critics, an aggressive tactic that was reportedly pushed by high-powered liberals.
Mystery swirls around Biden's closely-guarded Senate papers at University of Delaware
The former president of the University of Delaware called President Biden's donated Senate papers an "asset" for students but the school won't release the documents.
Hunter Biden ADMITS Abandoned Laptop Was His, DEMANDS Investigations Into Those Who Shared His Personal Info With Media
Hunter Biden took a sudden 180 this week and admitted the abandoned laptop at the center of numerous scandals into the first son was, in fact, his, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come more than three years after President Joe Biden’s son’s “laptop from hell” first surfaced in October 2020, Hunter’s lawyers not only admitted the computer belonged to the first son but they also called for investigations into those who shared the personal information found on the abandoned laptop with the media.That is the revelation made in a letter from Hunter’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, to the Department...
