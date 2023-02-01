ROME, N.Y. -- AmeriCU is supporting the American Heart Association in their fight against heart disease and the credit union is asking for the communities help. “At AmeriCU, we realize the importance of working with the American Heart Association to further the mission and help to improve cardiovascular health for all. By coming together with our different resources, we can make a significant impact towards our goal of advancing heart health equity in every community,” AmeriCU CEO, Ron Belle said.

