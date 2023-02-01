ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road

The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Longtime assistant Ron Brown carries new title

The Nebraska football program staff has undergone quite a bit of transition since Matt Rhule took over as head coach. There have been quite a few people coming in and quite a few going out. One of the biggest complaints early in the Rhule era was that he wasn’t retaining many people from the Nebraska football staff that picked up the pieces after Scott Frost was fired and kept the team going. There had been hope that guys like Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch would be retained in some capacity but that never came to be. As the dust settled, it was clear a few of the old guard would be kept on staff. Donovan Raiola was the only holdover from the on-field coaching staff but a few others were kept behind the scenes.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships

UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
MILFORD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title

FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
NORTH BEND, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Basketball: Let’s all laugh at Iowa & Illinois

The Nebraska basketball season has not gone as planned. But at least the Huskers haven’t been involved in the kind of embarrassment that Iowa and Illinois recently found themselves. I find that sometimes in a season (or seasons) Huskers fans have had to endure of late, it’s worth having...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this spring?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
LINCOLN, NE

