North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball spring match headed back on the road
The Nebraska volleyball spring road show is set for a return trip to central Nebraska. Nebraska’s spring match is scheduled for April 29 in Central City, a city of about 3,000 near Grand Island. The Nebraska Athletic Department hasn’t announced the match yet or details on getting tickets, but Central City has begun the promote the event with the Huskers playing against Wichita State in an afternoon match.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: As calendar shifts to February, eyes aren't on Hoiberg. They're on Nebraska's CEO
LINCOLN — Here we are again. What year is it?. Two season-ending injuries have hijacked a fun Nebraska basketball season full of hope and returned it to an all-too-familiar trudge to March. If it’s February, the debates have already started: What to do with Coach Fred Hoiberg?. That’s...
Morning Mash: 31 reps from Husker signee; the Raiola race; local speed quashing narrative; Elza interview
Welcome to the Morning Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. The man said he was aiming to hit 30 before he arrived in Lincoln in May. Big Jason Maciejczak is already at 31. Seriously, check out what...
Nebraska Football: Longtime assistant Ron Brown carries new title
The Nebraska football program staff has undergone quite a bit of transition since Matt Rhule took over as head coach. There have been quite a few people coming in and quite a few going out. One of the biggest complaints early in the Rhule era was that he wasn’t retaining many people from the Nebraska football staff that picked up the pieces after Scott Frost was fired and kept the team going. There had been hope that guys like Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch would be retained in some capacity but that never came to be. As the dust settled, it was clear a few of the old guard would be kept on staff. Donovan Raiola was the only holdover from the on-field coaching staff but a few others were kept behind the scenes.
News Channel Nebraska
Milford, Fillmore Central claim Southern Nebraska Conference championships
UTICA, NE — Winning streaks and conference bragging rights were up for grabs Saturday night at Centennial High School. The Southern Nebraska Conference crowned its champions in a pair of contests, one of which needed four extra minutes to decide a winner. The girls championship pitted the No. 1...
News Channel Nebraska
North Bend Central stifles Oakland-Craig for East Husker title
FREMONT - Class C1 #1 North Bend Central has accomplished all a school could hope for over the last three years - except for a conference title. The three-time Class C1 defending state champs added an East Husker crown to their resumé on Saturday, dominating Class C2 #6 Oakland-Craig 55-29.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers seeking to overcome turnover woes, end losing streak with home against against PSU
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska basketball is looking to get back on the winning track this weekend with a home game against Penn State. The Huskers have lost four straight, a streak that started with a loss to the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center. A big part of the...
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Tristan Alvano
Placekicker will come to Lincoln aiming to take starting job
Nebraska Falls Apart in Second Half but Survives Michigan State
Turnovers again plagued the Huskers
Nebraska Football: 5 Must-Watch Sleepers from the Cornhuskers' 2023 Recruiting Class
These are some players that may currently be flying under the radar but could still end up being valuable contributors to come from Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
Nebraska Basketball: Let’s all laugh at Iowa & Illinois
The Nebraska basketball season has not gone as planned. But at least the Huskers haven’t been involved in the kind of embarrassment that Iowa and Illinois recently found themselves. I find that sometimes in a season (or seasons) Huskers fans have had to endure of late, it’s worth having...
Jeremy Pernell Ranks Nebraska Football’s 2023 Signees
Malachi Coleman, re-recruited by coach Matt Rhule, tops the list
Find entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events
Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.
klkntv.com
‘Jeopardy!’ legend Ken Jennings to headline Nebraska Science Festival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The greatest “Jeopardy!’ player ever is coming to Nebraska this spring. Ken Jennings will headline the Nebraska Science Festival on April 6, delivering a presentation on artificial intelligence. In 2004, Jennings won a record 74 games and $2.5 million on “Jeopardy!”. But...
1011now.com
Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this spring?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Kamp Blackstone
OMAHA, Neb. — Kamp Blackstone is an immersive bar experience surrounded by handcrafted food concepts. See what's on the menu here.
North Platte Telegraph
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Mark Grant, a communications...
