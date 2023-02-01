Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Receives $60M in Federal Funds to Address Unsheltered Homelessness
Los Angeles received $60 million in federal funding Thursday to address homelessness as part of what officials described as a first-of-its-kind grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding will go to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which coordinates services for the unhoused in both the...
LA Council Approves One-Month Grace Period for Tenants Behind on Rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
LA Council Signs Off on Marriott Hotel in South LA Over Housing Concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
Orange County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Level Off
Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained steady this week as the county logged 57 more related fatalities, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients had been going up and down since a steady rise ended on Dec. 7. But more recently,...
Sold-Out Crowd at Greek Theatre Pays Tribute to Late Mountain Lion P-22
P-22 — the late, beloved and resilient L.A. mountain lion who famously crossed two major freeways and became known as “The Hollywood Cat” — got another star turn Saturday when the National Wildlife Federation’s #SaveLACougars campaign hosted a sold-out celebration of his life at the Greek Theatre.
Moreno Valley Woman Sentenced to Prison for Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 54 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, was also ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office....
Woman Injured in Plunge Down Mulholland Drive Cliff
A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
Fence Surrounding Echo Park Lake Will Be Taken Down, Council Member Announces
A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
City of LA Sued on Behalf of Disabled Air Force Veteran Shot by LAPD
The city of Los Angeles and two of its police officers were sued Thursday in federal court on behalf of a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who alleges he was shot by police without cause last summer in the Leimert Park neighborhood. Jermaine Petit, a Black male who suffers from...
Five Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting
A drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles left five victims wounded, authorities said Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 9:31 p.m. Wednesday to 711 E. 108 St. west of Avalon Boulevard where witnesses told them the victims were standing outside a location when a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the victims, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
Fire Damages House in Beverly Hills
A fire damaged a house in Beverly Hills Friday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of Elden Way about 4:30 a.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said. Fire authorities described the 5,000-square-foot home as being...
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing OC Homes
A 64-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday to a home theft scheme in Orange County that resulted in about $2 million in losses, according to court records. Andrew Stephan Hutchings was charged Wednesday with 35 felonies, including conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, attempted grand theft, forgery and possession of a forged driver’s license with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Broken Water Main in Hollywood Floods Fountain Avenue
A broken water main is causing flooding on Fountain Avenue in Hollywood Thursday evening. Firefighters were called at approximately 9:31 p.m. to 6050 Fountain Ave. near Beachwood Drive where they found water from the broken main shooting approximately 30 feet into the air, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
Motorist Booked on Suspicion of Murder in Death of Bicyclist in Dana Point
A Long Beach man has been booked on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting a bicyclist — an Orange County doctor — with his car on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point and then stabbing the man, who later died at a hospital. The attack occurred for unknown...
Man Injured While Hiking in Shadow Hills
A man suffered a non-life-threatening lower leg injury while hiking Saturday in Shadow Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to 9299 Carter Lane, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. No further information was immediately released.
LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood
A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
Family Settles Suit Against Church Over Man’s Fatal Parking Lot Fall
The family of a disabled man who died after tripping over a concrete wheel stop in the parking lot of a church near Koreatown in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the house of worship, attorneys told a judge Friday. The resolution of the case brought against the Oriental Mission...
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
