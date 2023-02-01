Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting
A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash
A motorcycle rider died Saturday in a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. The crash was reported as 4:14 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP three motorcycles were involved in the crash. The deceased...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Possession of Controlled Substances
Authorities arrested a 51-year-old Cherry Valley man on suspicion of possessing a firearm, ammunition and controlled substances for sale, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. During an investigation of Julio Ceasar Castillo, members of a sheriff’s gang task force served multiple search warrants in Beaumont, Calimesa and Cherry...
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Hitting Basketball Players, Pointing Gun at Students
A convicted felon suspected of punching several female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening other students with a gun was behind bars Friday. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Fatal Injuries in Desert Hot Springs Assault
A 32-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Saturday in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were summoned at 12:21 a.m. to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 69500 block of Dillon Road, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll. “Upon arrival, they found an adult...
mynewsla.com
Man Injured While Hiking in Shadow Hills
A man suffered a non-life-threatening lower leg injury while hiking Saturday in Shadow Hills, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. Saturday to 9299 Carter Lane, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
mynewsla.com
Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case
A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Schizophrenia Missing in Norwalk
Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday locating a 67-year-old woman who needs medication for schizophrenia and depression and disappeared in Norwalk. Daphne O’Neil was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Her family...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Stab Wounds During Attack in Long Beach
A 33-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: No Sign Weapons Suspect Was Planning Mass Shooting in Hollywood
A man who allegedly made threatening comments to neighbors and staff at a Hollywood residential high-rise remained jailed Friday on charges of criminal threats and possession of illegal weapons, but police said there was no immediate indication he was planning to carry out a mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was...
mynewsla.com
12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Lancaster
A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Friday after he was last seen in Lancaster. Daniel Alexander “Danny” Bonczek was last seen at 7:50 a.m. Thursday on the 700 block of Ave K2, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, which said he has a possible destination of Lake Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
mynewsla.com
Family of Amputee Fatally Shot By Police Files Claim Against Huntington Park
The family of a double amputee fatally shot by Huntington Park police officers filed a claim Thursday against the city on behalf of the man’s 15-year-old son. The claim is the first step needed to file a lawsuit against the city for wrongful death and civil rights violations. Officers...
mynewsla.com
Search Underway for Man with Dementia Missing from Lynwood
A search was underway for a 74-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday in Lynwood. Ignacio Cuevas Ramirez was last seen at 1:12 p.m. on the 11900 block of Peach Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. His family is concerned because he suffers from dementia, officials said.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.
A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed, Man Injured When Truck Crashes Into Tree in LB
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a sex crime and five...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Beverly Hills
A fire damaged a house in Beverly Hills Friday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 1000 block of Elden Way about 4:30 a.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. No injuries were reported, police said. Fire authorities described the 5,000-square-foot home as being...
mynewsla.com
Family Settles Suit Against Church Over Man’s Fatal Parking Lot Fall
The family of a disabled man who died after tripping over a concrete wheel stop in the parking lot of a church near Koreatown in 2018 has settled their lawsuit against the house of worship, attorneys told a judge Friday. The resolution of the case brought against the Oriental Mission...
