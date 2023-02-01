ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland

The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
OAKLAND, CA
8 News Now

Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson

Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race

The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County. The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump. The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty,...
NYE COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Pine nuts: One lucky boy

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas

They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas guest wins $135,000 jackpot at Boulder Station

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky guest took home $135,000 after winning big at a local casino. A Las Vegas guest won the jackpot at Boulder Station on Saturday, January 28. The local won after hitting a 7-card straight flush at Pai Gow Poker. The Pai Gow progressive was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Love is in the air at Jaleo Las Vegas and Rosa Ristorante in Henderson

VALENTINE’S DAY MEANS LOBSTER PAELLA FOR TWO AT JALEO BY JOSE ANDRES. WHAT: Chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering Arroz a Banda con Bogavante, a decadent lobster paella that’s perfect for two. WHEN: Available nightly from February 11-14, 2023. PRICE: $95.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

New Las Vegas police substation to open on Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Additional security measures continue to be implemented across the Downtown Las Vegas area. Metal detectors were recently added at the Fremont Street Experience entrances. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council voted to approve a new Metro police substation on Fremont Street too. “I’ve seen the rise in crime go back […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas

LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Camaro from 1993 Waco siege for sale in Vegas

The car that cult leader David Koresh owned and is thought to be his escape car is for sale right here in Las Vegas. The 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe has been dubbed 'Armageddon's Relic' and is being sold at Vegas Auto Gallery by its current owner, Ghost Adventures host and the man behind the Las Vegas Haunted Museum, Zak Bagans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
HENDERSON, NV

