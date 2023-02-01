Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Las Vegas site gives 'full support' to potential A's move if team can't - or won't - stay in Oakland
The city of Oakland and the Athletics continue their dance when it comes to a potential new ballpark in Howard Terminal. It's been a discussion for months and even years. The other realistic option on the table when it comes to the A's finally freeing themselves from RingCentral Coliseum (many know it simply as Oakland Coliseum) would be a move to Las Vegas.
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
pvtimes.com
Nye County hosts Desert Showdown race
The Legacy Racing 4WP Desert Showdown took place on Saturday throughout Nye County. The race was a 250-mile course through the desert, spanning as far north as Beatty and reaching just south of Pahrump. The race began at the northern edge of Pahrump, went north along I-95 before reaching Beatty,...
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
Sierra Sun
Pine nuts: One lucky boy
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
963kklz.com
Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas
They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
Things Going Away in Vegas, Gamblers Losing Record Money & Las Vegas Kid’s Family Destination!?!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the mind blowing numbers put up by Vegas in 2022. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas guest wins $135,000 jackpot at Boulder Station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky guest took home $135,000 after winning big at a local casino. A Las Vegas guest won the jackpot at Boulder Station on Saturday, January 28. The local won after hitting a 7-card straight flush at Pai Gow Poker. The Pai Gow progressive was...
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
vegas24seven.com
Love is in the air at Jaleo Las Vegas and Rosa Ristorante in Henderson
VALENTINE’S DAY MEANS LOBSTER PAELLA FOR TWO AT JALEO BY JOSE ANDRES. WHAT: Chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering Arroz a Banda con Bogavante, a decadent lobster paella that’s perfect for two. WHEN: Available nightly from February 11-14, 2023. PRICE: $95.
New Las Vegas police substation to open on Fremont Street
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Additional security measures continue to be implemented across the Downtown Las Vegas area. Metal detectors were recently added at the Fremont Street Experience entrances. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council voted to approve a new Metro police substation on Fremont Street too. “I’ve seen the rise in crime go back […]
Las Vegas Weekly
Randy’s Donuts sprinkles locations around Las Vegas
LA’s 70-year-strong icon Randy’s Donuts is making big moves in Las Vegas. After opening its first local shop in August and selling out every sweet morsel for weeks, Randy’s has found a home on the Strip at Resorts World, taking over some space and a convenient service window at breakfast sandwich hot spot Sun’s Out Buns Out.
Camaro from 1993 Waco siege for sale in Vegas
The car that cult leader David Koresh owned and is thought to be his escape car is for sale right here in Las Vegas. The 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS 427 Coupe has been dubbed 'Armageddon's Relic' and is being sold at Vegas Auto Gallery by its current owner, Ghost Adventures host and the man behind the Las Vegas Haunted Museum, Zak Bagans.
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
Fox5 KVVU
White dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Updated: 16 hours ago. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its...
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
