wach.com
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before. On Wednesday morning's ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. A man...
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
NBC Washington
Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth
Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window
On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
WTOP
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
fox5dc.com
Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting
A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
CBS Austin
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting occurred at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. Just after 8 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 45-year-old Marcus Jones inside of a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099, or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 45-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
Police: Man dies after truck runs light, hits him in crosswalk in Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) said it was investigating the death of a man after a truck hit him Thursday night. Troopers said they received a report about a person being hit at Central Avenue and Campus Way around 7:45 p.m. When they got there, they found that a 34-year-old […]
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
Driver runs red light, striking and killing pedestrian in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man crossing the street was hit by a truck driver who ran a red light in Prince George's County Thursday night and died, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded just before 7:45 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way, not...
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
Two teens charged as adults in armed carjacking at an ATM
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police say two 16-year-olds are facing charges after they were found with a stolen Kia and arrested for a separate carjacking. According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers were called to the 7700 block of Landover Road in Landover just before 1:45 a.m Thursday.
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
