ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

State sales tax revenue totaled $4.11 billion in January, new record

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3au5_0kZNocPP00

AUSTIN (KMAR/KCIT) — Today, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that state sales tax revenue totaled $4.11 billion in January, 6.6% more than in January 2022.

According to a release from the Comptrollers’ office, sales made in December make up the majority of January sales tax revenue after being remitted to the agency.

“While state sales tax collections reached another all-time high, it is important to note that the rate of growth from the previous year was the lowest in the 22 months since the end of pandemic restrictions,” Hegar said. “This reflects slowing in the rate of inflation and slowing growth in real economic activity as well. Unfortunately, inflation continues to erode the purchasing power of Texas consumers as the consumer price index rate for December was 6.5 percent.

Officials said the total sales tax revenue for the last three months of 2022 including January 2023 was up 9.4% compared with the same period a year ago.

According to the release, sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 56% of all tax collections.

“Gains in tax receipts from sectors driven by business spending continued to lead the growth, with the largest gains coming from the mining sector compared with a year ago. Receipts from the manufacturing, construction and wholesale trade sectors continued to grow robustly year over year, but at lower rates than in recent months as inflation subsides for items such as construction materials.”

More information can be found on the Texas Comptroller’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

UH Moment: Texans Weigh In on $33 Billion State Budget Surplus

Most Texans support saving at least some of the expected $33 billion state surplus, but they also want the Texas Legislature to increase public spending on key priorities, according to a new survey report by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Legislators are projected to...
iheart.com

You Need 4 Jobs To Afford Rent In Texas: Report

A new report from Zillow reveals the harsh realities of renting in Texas. To reasonably afford rent for an average two-bedroom, it would take the income of almost four full-time minimum wage workers. It's only plausible for renters in just 10 of the 50 largest U.S. cities to comfortably afford a two-bedroom rental with just two minimum wage incomes. In these 10 cities, minimum wage is at least $10 an hour.
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Taxation by citation: Report highlights states where highest fines, fees assessed

(The Center Square) – Local governments across the country pocketed nearly $9 billion in fines and fees in 2020 with residents in New York, Illinois, Texas and Georgia all paying out more than $35 each on average per capita, a new Reason Foundation study reports. With 2020 being the most recent year for which data was available, researchers found the states of New York ($1.4 billion), California ($1.26 billion) and Texas ($1.17 billion) collected well over one-third of the cumulative windfall. In all, 20 states...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Ag Commissioner urges Texas farmers, ranchers to fill out 2022 census

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a reminder on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture will be on Monday, and advised that members of the agriculture community respond online. “I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the […]
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Geothermal energy may soon be viable in Texas – because of fracking

Hydraulic fracturing – or fracking – has been a boon to the energy industry here in Texas, allowing energy producers to access oil and natural gas deep under the earth’s surface. It also comes with environmental risks, like air and groundwater pollution. There have been concerns about...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

H-E-B bags top spot in national grocery store ranking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas-favorite H-E-B has become America’s best, according to a ranking of grocery stores nationwide. According to Dunnhumby, a global customer data science company, H-E-B ranked No. 1 overall in their grocery Retailer Preference Index. The index features 63 of the largest retails in the country that sell both food and non-food […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy