Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former president of Jay Peak Resort Bill Stenger says the State of Vermont of “covered up” the $200 million fraud that sent him to federal prison. In a six-page affidavit obtained by Channel Three News, Stenger calls himself an “unknowing pawn.”. Stenger...
WCAX
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
mynbc5.com
Lawmakers propose first-of-its-kind universal child care bill for Vermont families
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Child care —or a lack thereof — is a hot topic among parents, educators, and lawmakers across Vermont. On Friday morning, a new bill was introduced by top Democrats in Montpelier that aims to address the issue. The proposal would create a preschool program...
WCAX
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot
Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow. Former Jay Peak owner accuses state officials for using him as 'pawn' in EB-5 scandal. Updated: moments ago. The former president of...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
WCAX
Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
WCAX
Forest zones help deer over-winter
A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support
At issue is about $71 million in one-time housing money and $9.2 million earmarked for organic dairy farmers, neither of which were included in Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow. Former Jay Peak owner accuses state officials for using him as 'pawn' in EB-5 scandal. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The former president...
WCAX
Fuel dealers, customers balk at clean heat proposal
Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday.
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
vermontbiz.com
House passes budget adjustment GF increase of $91 million
Vermont Business Magazine Today the House gave final approval to H.145, the FY23 Budget Adjustment Act. This is an annual bill, passed midway through the fiscal year, that rebalances accounts and ensures that the state always maintains a balanced budget. Today’s final vote followed yesterday’s 107-33 party-line roll-call vote. The $8.3 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget passed last spring would be adjusted up by $324 million under this plan; Governor Scott in his adjustment proposal presented in January sought to increase FY23 by $283 million.
WCAX
Crunching the Numbers: SBHS students now required to take financial literacy class
A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
Comments / 2