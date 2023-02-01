ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -About 50 Vermont national guard soldiers were deployed to the Middle East and Southwest Asia Saturday. The sendoff took place at 10 Saturday morning for company C, 3-126 Army Aviation. Officials say the deployment involves medical evacuation missions in the region. Six helicopters from Vermont will also...
WCAX

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget

Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
WCAX

Forest zones help deer over-winter

A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow. Former Jay Peak owner accuses state officials for using him as 'pawn' in EB-5 scandal. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The former president...
WCAX

Fuel dealers, customers balk at clean heat proposal

Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday.
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
vermontbiz.com

House passes budget adjustment GF increase of $91 million

Vermont Business Magazine Today the House gave final approval to H.145, the FY23 Budget Adjustment Act. This is an annual bill, passed midway through the fiscal year, that rebalances accounts and ensures that the state always maintains a balanced budget. Today’s final vote followed yesterday’s 107-33 party-line roll-call vote. The $8.3 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget passed last spring would be adjusted up by $324 million under this plan; Governor Scott in his adjustment proposal presented in January sought to increase FY23 by $283 million.
